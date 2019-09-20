Photo Flash: First Look at TUCK EVERLASTING at Orlando Rep

Orlando Repertory Theatre (Orlando REP) will close the run of Tuck Everlasting on September 29, after receiving heartfelt reviews by critics and audiences alike. Based on the novel by Natalie Babbitt, with book by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle, music by Chris Miller and lyrics by Nathan Tysen, Tuck Everlasting tells the story of the eternal Tuck Family and their meeting of Winnie Foster, a young girl with quite an adventure ahead of her.

"This show is so thought provoking and touches at the heart strings. The score is wonderful and the set and staging is wonderful. The cast is so talented. You can't help but get fully invested in the characters. Thank you so much for making my heart soar once again," says audience member Gail Davis. Ticket holder Cat Gladden comments "It transports you from your daily struggles to a world full of wonder that you never want to leave! I cried so hard at how Amazing it truly was!"

As Orlando Sentinel Theatre Critic, Matt Palm, points to "the show's underlying message that pursuing anything - whether money or immortality - shouldn't stop us from living for each day," time to see this show is quickly running out.

Tuck Everlasting's creative team includes director Steve MacKinnon, assistant director, Andrea Whitman, choreographer Lindsey D. Smith, scenic designer Vandy Wood, costume designer Dan Jones, lighting designer George Jackson, sound designer Anthony Narciso, and props designer Tara Kromer.

Remaining performances are Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00pm and 5:30pm, from now through September 29. Tickets may be purchased online at orlandorep.com or by calling 407.896.7365.

Photo Credit: Michael Cairns, Wet Orange Studios





