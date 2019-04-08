Photo Flash: First Look at Garden Theatre's Production Of BILLY ELLIOT

Grab your dance shoes, because Billy Elliot: The Musical is coming to town! Billy Elliot, a heartfelt story about a boy with a seemingly impossible dream, runs at Garden Theatre April 26 - May 26, 2019. Directed by Rob Winn Anderson, the production features local and national talent.



Featuring an electrifying score by music legend Elton John, Billy Elliot: The Musical is an inspirational story set in a northern English town during the devastating miners' strike of 1984. 11-year old Billy journeys from the boxing ring to a ballet class to make his dreams come true while challenging the long-held beliefs of his hometown. Along the way, he discovers a passion for dance that unites his family, inspires his community, and changes his life forever. Based on the smash-hit film, Billy Elliot is an astonishing theatrical experience with a big heart.



The cast features Parker James Fullmore as Billy Elliot, Burke Brickner as Michael, David Lowe as Dad, Sara Catherine Barnes as Mrs. Wilkinson, Jac Ledoux as Grandma, CJ Roche as Tony, and Drew Kerr as Older Billy. Bob Brandenburg, Jason Blackwater, Eric Desnoyers, Melvin Nash, Zach Gunier, Justin Ortiz, Mary Catherine Waltman, Lauren Busteed, Olivia DeMarco, Andre Torres, Jake Reid, Julia Jordan, Ryleigh Lawton, Riley Herrera, Lilly Reid, Finley Hayden, Angelina Fritz-Majernik, Savannah Grace Elmer, and Victoria Salisbury round out the cast of miners, policemen, and ballet dancers.



Garden Theatre's production of Billy Elliot: The Musical is choreographed by Rob Winn Anderson and Daniel Hunalp. The production features Music Direction by Robby Stamper, Scenic Design by Chris McKinney, Lighting Design by George Jackson, Costume Design by Daniel Jones, Sound Design by Anthony Narcisco, and Props Desig! n by Alesha Hollatz.



Tickets: $35 ($30 students/seniors). Groups of 10 or more can receive a discount on tickets and should call 407-877-4736 x208 or email groupsales@gardentheatre.org.

Tickets may be purchased by calling 407-877-4736 ext. 0, in person at the Garden Theatre Box Office at 160 West Plant Street in Winter Garden, or online at gardentheatre.org.



Burke Brickner (L) and Parker James Fullmore (R) play Michael and Billy Elliot, best friends who just want to express themselves.

Parker James Fullmore has played Billy Elliot 4 times in theatres across the country.

Garden Theatre''s production of Billy Elliot the Musical will be Parker''s last time playing the role of Billy Elliot.

If you wanna be a dancer, dance! Burke Brickner as Michael bring high energy to Garden Theatre''s production of Billy Elliot the Musical.





