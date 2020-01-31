Photo Flash: First Look At Orlando Shakes Bare Bard: HENRY IV, PART II

"Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown." A first for Orlando Shakes, this project will challenge the theater's actors like never before. The cast will race against the clock, to bring you a fantastic and spontaneous production, where anything can happen, while honoring the Bard's work and sharing another fantastic Shakespeare tale.

In this special event, you'll see William Shakespeare's story of burnt bridges and growing pains stripped down to a lively, raw, rambunctious performance, like nothing you've experienced before. Just like the acting companies of Shakespeare's time, Orlando Shakes' actors will tackle Henry IV, Part 2 with less than 40 hours of rehearsal, no designers, and no director!

Henry IV, Part 2 is part of Orlando Shakes' Fire and Reign series, a seven Shakespeare production journey through history over three seasons covering the Rise of Henry V and the Wars of the Roses, from Richard II - Richard III.

Patrons who see Orlando Shakes' Henry IV, Part 1, Bare Bard: Henry IV, Part 2, as well as the UCF Celebrates the Arts reading of Henry V, will earn a limited-edition "I saw the Rise of Henry V" dog tag.





