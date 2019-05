This lively premiere adaptation features a spirited troupe of performers telling Carroll's classic story in the style of an old-time seaside music hall. An inventive, whimsical show for the whole family.

For reservations: www.abettheatre.com or call 249-7177

ONLINE: $24 adults | $12 under 18 | AT DOOR: $25 adults | $15 under 18. All Beaches Experimental Theatre, 544 Atlantic Blvd., Neptune Beach.

Photos by Susan Roche





