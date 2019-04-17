PeeVira Comes to Orlando Fringe 2019

PeeVira (The Fringy Mime Queen) is back at Orlando Fringe with the award winning show that is unlike any other. Hop in her spooky "SCAREavan" for a fun, absurd and sensational 30 minute sing-along satire.

This year, PeeVira plays a BIG "80's Baby" that has been left alone and is in need of some good babysitters. She is hungry, dirty and needs to go nite-nite. However, the only way to get her to sleep is to sing to her. That's where you come in...but whatever you do, DO NOT let her watch TV. There are evil spirits living in there.

Each show seats only 6 people at a time creating an intimate and fun experience. Once on board the guests will get to select their own show to decide which collection of 80's hits they will sing-along to. Complete with sketch, games, drag numbers, trivia and 80's nostalgia, this will be one interactive show you don't want to miss.

Created by Aj Prats, "80's Baby" is the third installment to the sold-out hit "SCAREavan" show from Orlando's Queen of Fringe and cult darling, Madame PeeVira. The show originally premiered at the Fort Lauderdale Fringe Festival in April 2017 and then traveled to Orlando Fringe where she performed to several sold out shows.

PeeVira's SCAREavan SingAlong: 80's Baby is playing May 16-19 and 23-26, 2019. Showtimes for all dates are 7pm, 8pm, 10pm, 11pm. This show is a site specific venue with performances inside "PeeVira's SCAREavan". Pick up location will be in front of Lowndes Shakespeare Center, located at 812 E Rollins St., Orlando, FL. 32803.

Orlando Fringe is the longest running Fringe Festival in the United States, celebrating 28 years as "Orlando's most unique cultural experience". The two-week celebration of theater and visual arts attracts over 50,000 people to Loch Haven Park. The mission of the Orlando Fringe is to provide an accessible, affordable outlet that draws diverse elements of the community together and inspires creative excellence through the arts.

Tickets to PeeVira's SCAREavan SingAlong: 80's Baby are $12 each. Guests must also purchase a $10 Fringe button to attend the festival. For tickets please visit www.orlandofringe.org.

For more information on this and other PeeVira shows, please visit thefringymimequeen.wixsite.com/dulceart.





