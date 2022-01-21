POT OF GOLD Comes to The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol Next Month

Next month, The Studio Theatre™ Tierra del Sol (806 San Marino Drive, The Villages, FL) will present Pot of Golds: Irish Stories and Songs on February 20th & 21st of 2022. From inspiring stories of searching for connections to the "old country," to the comical Irish way of "taking on the opposition". . . you don't have to be Irish to enjoy this evening of stories and songs that celebrates everyone's heritage and looks at what is universal for us all: family, sacrifice and always, joy and laughter in the face of life's challenges!

Sue O'Halloran is one fiery redhead who has been an author and professional storyteller for the last 40 years. The media has covered her performances, productions, keynotes, and seminars in such outlets as PBS People and Causes, ABC Nightline, The New York Times, The Boston Globe, and The Chicago Tribune. About her own storytelling skills, The Chicago Reader's Critic Choice said, "O'Halloran has mastered the Irish art of telling stories that are funny and heart-wrenching at the same time."

Presented by The Studio Theatre under the Artistic Direction of Whitney Morse, Produced by Jason Goedken.

What: Pot of Gold: Irish Stories and Song

Where: The Studio Theatre™ Tierra del Sol (806 San Marino Drive, The Villages, FL

When: February 20th and 21st of 2022

For Tickets: www.TheSharonStudio.com | (352) 751-7799 | Tickets on Sale NOW

Price: $20 performances

The Studio Theatre's Mission is to inspire the residents of Central Florida to examine relevant issues by elevating them through innovative and intimate storytelling. Think outside the box, inside the box.