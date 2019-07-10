Orlando Shakes Announces Titles For PLAYFEST 2019

The Basel-Kiene Family joins City Beverages in presenting PlayFest. Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF's PlayFest 2019 is set for November 1 - 3 and 8 - 9, 2019 and features seven readings of new plays in development.

At the two-weekend festival, patrons will experience ground-breaking new works while participating in the creative process.

Tickets to individual PlayFest readings ($10) will be available to the general public on Tuesday, August 20 at 12:00 p.m. and may be purchased online at orlandoshakes.org, by phone at (407) 447-1700 ext. 1, or in person at the John and Rita Lowndes Shakespeare Center (812 East Rollins Street).

PlayFest Passes ($56) and PlayFest VIP Passes ($100) are on sale now and may be purchased by phone or in person.

This season's PlayFest lineup will feature groundbreaking new works from Kara Lee Corthron, Emily Dendinger, David Valdes, Richard Henry and Eric Hissom, Michael Hollinger, Jan Neuberger, and Tammy Ryan.

"PlayFest is such an incredible event because it brings together artists and patrons on the local and national level, while serving our company's mission to foster the growth of thought-provoking new plays," said Cynthia White, Director of New Play Development at Orlando Shakes.

PlayFest is a nationally recognized program, representing one of the strongest commitments to new plays in the United States. Since its inception in 2003, PlayFest has helped nurture and develop over 100 new plays-many of which have received subsequent productions in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and across the country. Audience favorites from PlayFest are handpicked and developed into full productions in the theater's Signature Series. Orlando Shakes' 2019 - 2020 Season features the PlayFest alumnus My Lord, What a Night by Deborah Brevoort. Brevoort's script was a PlayFest 2018 finalist and is now a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere. Through NNPN's support, three theaters will mount My Lord, What a Night within a 12-month period, allowing the playwright to develop the work with multiple creative teams in multiple communities. The playwright is part of the process, working on the script and making adjustments based on what is learned from each production. My Lord, What a Night will appear at Contemporary American Theatre Festival, Orlando Shakes, and Florida Studio Theatre.





