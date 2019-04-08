Orlando Rep Concludes 2018/1019 Season With SEUSSICAL

Orlando Repertory Theatre (Orlando REP) proudly announces the final production of their 2018/2019 Season with the TYA production of Seussical. Public performances begin Saturday, April 13 and run through Sunday, May 12 with tickets beginning at $15. Seussical is presented by Universal Orlando Foundation and OUC - The Reliable One. The 2018/2019 season is generously presented by AdventHealth For Children.

Seussical bursts onto the stage in a fantastical, spectacular, musical extravaganza by Tony Award-winning composers Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Beloved characters - including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, and the Whos - collide in a journey spanning from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus. As Horton struggles to protect the Whos from injustice while sheltering an abandoned egg, will the powers of friendship, loyalty, family, and community triumph? The Cat in the Hat is your magical master of ceremonies in this sensational smorgasbord of Seuss stories.

The cast includes Dustin Batchelor, Nicholas Bethencourt, Colton Chase Brooks, Lindsay Carter, Ralph Prentice Daniel, Sunny Gay, Laurel Hatfield, Kayla Lopez, Noel-Marie Matson, Christopher Payen, Savannah Rucks, Rhyse Silvestro, Devin Skorupski, Nyeshia Smith, Michael Thibodeau, and Valerie Torres-Rosario.

The creative team includes direction and musical direction by Steve MacKinnon, choreography by Spencer Morrow, scenic design by Joe C. Klug, costumes by Genevieve V. Beller, lighting by Alyx Jacobs and Andrew Mulkey, sound by Anthony Narciso, and props by Tara Kromer.

SPECIAL PERFORMANCES are being offered throughout the run of Seussical.

Sensory Friendly Performance: Sunday, April 28 at 5:30 PM - Sponsored by Massey Services Inc. and Plasticity Brain Centers. Adjustments have been made to the show's lighting and sound effects to accommodate guests with sensory sensitivities.

ASL Performance: Monday, May 6 at 10:30 AM - Sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Orlando.

APRIL 14th attend a pre-show master class for 6th through 12th grade students. Work with choreographer Spencer Morrow on challenging and exciting songs and choreography from Seussical! "Oh the thinks you can think when you think about Seuss!" Improve your technique and performance skills by pushing yourselves just like the professionals do. These master classes are capped by watching Orlando REP's production with your class.

Seussical runs from April 13 - May 12 with matinee and evening performances. Tickets may be purchased by calling 407.896.7365 or visiting orlandorep.com.

About Orlando Repertory Theatre - Orlando REP is a professional theatre with a mission to create experiences that enlighten, entertain, and enrich families and young audiences. The 2018-2019 season is generously presented by Advent Health. In addition to productions, Orlando REP conducts community engagement initiatives. The award-winning REP Youth Academy provides classes and workshops for children, along with professional development opportunities to classroom teachers. Housed in a three theatre complex in Orlando's Loch Haven Park, Orlando REP is also home to the University of Central Florida's MFA in Theatre for young Audiences graduate program. Orlando REP is Florida's only professional Theatre for Young Audiences.

Photo Credit: Michael Cairns





