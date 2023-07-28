Orlando Premiere of SIGNIFICANT OTHER Comes to New Generation Theatrical

New Generation Theatrical, an Orlando-based non-profit that supports the theatrical arts, today announced the Orlando premiere of Significant Other, a play by Joshua Harmon that explores friendships, courtships and the possibility of being terminally single. Performances are slated for August 4-12 at the Orlando Family Stage (formerly Orlando Repertory Theatre) Black Box Theatre. Tickets are on sale now.

Directed by Alexander Mrazek, Significant Other follows the story of 20-something, single, gay man Jordan Berman, who is in search of Mr. Right. He wards off lonely nights with his trio of close girlfriends, who, one-by-one, get engaged and married, leaving Jordan wondering if he will always be alone.

"One of the most exciting things about this play is that the story centers on a member of the LGBTQ+ community who is struggling with an issue that's universally relatable - looking for love while your friends seem to be the only ones finding it," said Mrazek. "The focus is not on the fact that the lead character is gay or on gay trauma."

"Alex has done an amazing job casting this show with extremely talented actors who represent the wide spectrum of people in our Orlando community," said Aaron Safer, Founder and Executive Producer of New Generation Theatrical. "One of our goals at New Generation Theatrical is to embody diversity and inclusion internally and in the shows we present, and this cast represents different ethnicities, genders, sexual orientation and body types. We're very proud of that."

The cast is led by Jared-Austin Roys playing the role of Jordan. "As an out and proud gay man, playing a queer leading role has been a wonderful experience," said Roys. "It feels incredible to be playing a gay man who is the same age, going through the same mental crisis that I am going through."

The remaining cast includes:

· Beth Ann Stripling (Laura)

· Esther Olivo (Kiki)

· Lauren Muller (Vanessa)

· Francie Moon (Helene)

· Al Milburn (Evan/Zack/Roger)

· J. M Rousseau (Will/Tony/Conrad)

· Edmarie Montes (Female Swing)

· Giuseppe Pipicella (Male Swing)

