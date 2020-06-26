Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Launches Virtual Music Lessons

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra has announced a new program aiming to continue music education while at home. Virtual Music Lessons will be taught by Philharmonic musicians, with lessons available for all instruments of the orchestra. These one-on-one lessons are available and open to all ages, and for all experience levels- whether you're just starting your music performance journey, or working on honing the craft.

"We are so excited to begin this new addition to our online learning programs," said Paul Helfrich, Philharmonic Executive Director. "The pandemic has caused us to greatly expand our online presence, and we are thrilled that our incredible Philharmonic musicians can now provide top-notch online instruction to students literally anywhere in the world. It's another example of how tough times can produce new and innovative outcomes."

All of the musician-teachers have years of performance and teaching experience and will be able to provide personalized learning experiences to fit the student's individual needs. Musician-teachers are also well versed in repertoire and materials for All-County, All-State, Solo/Ensemble, and even recitals or college auditions, which can be beneficial for advanced students seeking assistance in these performance areas.

A scholarship opportunity is also available for qualifying students to assist with paying for lessons and is based on an application process available on the Philharmonic website.

More information on available musician-teachers, the scholarship opportunity, technology requirements for lessons, and individual lesson rates can be found at: https://orlandophil.org/virtual-music-lessons/a??.

