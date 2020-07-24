Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Launches Summer Serenades

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra has announced a new all-virtual performance experience for Summer 2020. A 4-part premiere concert series will feature musicians from the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra in performances of favorite works of chamber music. Concerts will premiere Saturdays at 8 p.m. on August 1, 8, 15, and 22. All concerts are free and open to the public. Donations of any amount are accepted in support of the programs.

Concertmaster Rimma Bergeron-Langlois has curated each of the programs, with assistance from OPO Music Director Eric Jacobsen, as part of a celebration of her 10th Anniversary Season with the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra. Programs will feature fifteen musicians across all of the programs, including her son Albert Bergeron-Langlois making a guest appearance on piano and Eric Jacobsen making a guest appearance on cello.

Programs not only celebrate Rimma's 10-year tenure with the Philharmonic, but feature musicians from the Philharmonic who have not been on stage together since early March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It will be such a thrill to hear these programs," said OPO Executive Director Paul Helfrich. "They represent our first performances since March 9, going back 5 months. I'm so proud of Rimma and all our musicians for their efforts to bring us this glorious music."

Programs will all be viewable in a browser via the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra website on the Summer Serenades page. A form will be available for viewers to fill out with their contact information to be the first to know when these premiere events take place. While events are free, there will be an option for donation, which viewers can make directly via the Philharmonic's website. All events will take place on Saturdays at 8 p.m. on August 1, 8, 15, and 22.

More information on Summer Serenades can be found at: https://orlandophil.org/summer-serenades/

