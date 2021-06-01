Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Announces SUMMER SERENADES

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra has announced the all-new and in-person Summer Serenades series, happening this coming June through August.

Summer Serenades is a 4-part concert series featuring musicians from your Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra. Each program was chosen by the participating musicians, including two programs personally chosen by Concertmaster Rimma Bergeron-Langlois. Programs will feature Philharmonic musicians across all programs alongside a few special surprise guests.

Concerts will take place on select Sunday afternoons at 1 p.m. this summer, indoors at The Plaza Live.

General Admission tickets per performance are $35. Seating inside the hall will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. Brunch will be offered for an additional $25, starting at 12 p.m. at The Plaza Live, before each concert. This catered meal is provided by the Friends of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra. The Friends Bar at The Plaza Live will be open during brunch and the concerts for beverage purchases.

COVID-19 protocols will still be in place during these events. We ask that all patrons over the age of 2 wear a face mask covering the mouth and nose at all times while in attendance, except when actively eating or drinking. Socially distanced seating will be used inside the Main Hall of The Plaza Live during concerts, based on the current Orange County specified distance of three feet. For information about our other COVID-19 protocols, please see the Health and Safety Guidelines on our website at https://orlandophil.org/returning-to-the-concert-hall/