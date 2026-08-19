Orlando Out Fest to Return to Orlando Fringe This September

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Orlando Fringe will welcome the return of Orlando Out Fest this September, bringing together queer theatre, art, music, comedy, film, drag and more for four days of programming across Orlando.

Presented by Orlando Fringe and curated by George Wallace, Executive Director of The Center Orlando, the festival will take place September 10-13, with a free opening party on September 9.

Orlando Fringe will partner with The Center Orlando, The Renaissance Theatre Company and the Starlight Room at Savoy to present 21 shows and events throughout the Ivanhoe Village and Mills50 neighborhoods.

“As the former Executive Director of Orlando Fringe and the current Chief Executive Director of The Center Orlando, I get to marry my two passions; theatre and serving the LGBTQ community,” Wallace said. “I am immensely proud of the curation of Out Fest.”

The lineup brings together local and national queer artists working across stand-up, burlesque, storytelling, drag, film, cabaret and other forms of performance.

“We are so excited to bring back Orlando Out Fest as a part of our Orlando Fringe programming to celebrate and recognize the art made by and for the LGBTQIA+ plus community,” said Orlando Fringe Artistic Director Tempestt Halstead.

Check out the announced Orlando Out Fest lineup below.

Beer With a Queer

SwellFella Productions | September 11-12

Jeff Klein brings Beer With a Queer to the stage for a show combining beer tasting, rants, audience questions and interviews. Each performance is different.

A Day in the Life of Miss Sammy

Big Fag Films | September 12-13

The film follows Orlando drag performer Miss Sammy through The City Beautiful, accompanied by her own soundtrack and costumes by Marcy.

Erika MacDonald: Tea Time

Erika MacDonald | September 12-13

Erika MacDonald brings her comedy Tea Time to Orlando Out Fest for a theatrical experience combining humor, chaos and tea.

Janine Klein: Gay Bar Star

John Ryan and his DIVAS | September 12-13

Janine Klein returns to Orlando with her award-winning song and dance show featuring new music, costumes and more.

Greetings From Queertown: Orlando

Watermark Publishing Group and Adrenaline Films | September 12-13

Directed by Jess Keller and produced by Rick Todd and Tiona Langley, Greetings From Queertown: Orlando is an Adrenaline Films production honoring the trailblazers, advocates and community builders who helped shape Orlando.

Hot Mess: A Comedy Show for Clowns

Bruce Ryan Costella | September 12-13

Hosted by Bruce Ryan Costella, Hot Mess brings together drag, burlesque, clown and variety performers for a queer comedy show.

Hey Myster, Letters to the Music That Healed Me

Myster Carter LLC | September 12-13

This cabaret combines personal letters with musical performances to explore the ways music can inspire change, healing and resilience.

Mitzi Morris: Live at the Come On Inn

Silver Dollar Productions | September 10-12

Mitzi Morris returns in her award-winning one-woman cabaret, featuring "America's Favorite Pancake Hostess" recounting her latest adventures.

Movies Out Loud – Who's That Girl

Watermark Out News | September 11

Gidget Galore and Lee Cohen host an interactive screening of Who's That Girl.

Movies Out Loud – Showgirls

Watermark Out News | September 12

Gidget Galore and Lee Cohen host an interactive screening of Showgirls.

Midnight Male Review: In the Buff

Savoy and The Center Orlando | September 11-12

Hosted by Mystree Hugga and featuring the Men of Savoy, two performances will benefit Orlando Fringe and The Center Orlando.

Lee Cohen Comedy Hour

Lee Cohen Comedy | September 13

Lee Cohen hosts a stand-up comedy benefit featuring Orlando-based comedians. All proceeds will benefit The Center Orlando's A Walk For Change AIDS Walk.

Soul Erotic

X With Benefits: A Boylesque Showcase | September 11-13

Soul Erotic brings the X With Benefits Boylesque Showcase to Orlando Out Fest.

Two Eyes

Two Eyes Film | September 12-13

Starring Academy Award nominee Lily Gladstone, Two Eyes is a cinematic triptych set across three distinct periods: 1868 Montana, 1979 California and 2023 Wyoming. The film is produced by Travis Fine.

Wanzie Presents Deloris Scrud

Wanzie Presents | September 10-12

Deloris Scrud returns rich, famous and living at The View, recounting her European tour, an audience with the Pope and her latest love affair.

Wild and Gay Animal Kinkdom

The Ugly Dog Presents | September 10-13

Haywood J. Sloth and his puppet friends return with a new version of the Fringe show featuring new acts created for the Savoy stage.

Q the Legends

Dynamite Lunchbox Entertainment | September 10-13

Vocalist Tymisha Harris performs queer anthems in a musical love letter to her community that also shares her personal coming-out story.

Pillow Talk

Unseen Images Theatre | September 10-13

Pillow Talk from Unseen Images Theatre will be presented as part of the 2026 Orlando Out Fest lineup.

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