Orlando Gay Chorus Announces Emcees for BroadGAY Spectacular

BroadGAY Spectacular: On Tour! runs from May 19 to May 24.

Apr. 25, 2023  
Representative Anna Eskamani and activist Ida Eskamani will emcee for Orlando Gay Chorus' BroadGAY Spectacular: On Tour! across central Florida. While Rep. Eskamani is known throughout the state, and nation, for her advocacy on behalf of the people as part of the Florida House of Representatives, Eskamani also proudly sits on the Board of Directors for the Orlando Gay Chorus. Both Eskamani sisters are proud to support local members of the LGBTQ+ community as they "Sing Gay" throughout the tour. To purchase tickets, visit Click Here.

BroadGAY Spectacular: On Tour! runs from May 19 to May 24, with stops in Sanford at the Ritz Theater, Winter Haven at Theater Winter Haven, and a finale at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts for Orlando Gay Chorus' first performance at the recently opened Steinmetz Hall.

From classic Broadway shows to movie-musical adaptations, the Orlando Gay Chorus will be singing and dancing with a message for all audiences: "We're here, we're queer, get used to it". The Eskamani sisters will take you on a musical tour of queer and timely music, such as songs from Kinky Boots to Avenue Q, and other hit songs like "Be Our Guest" from Beauty and the Beast and "Time Warp" from The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The Orlando Gay Chorus features their main chorus of over 100 singers, four small group ensembles, and the Footnote Dancers. You won't want to miss this opportunity to support local LGBTQ+ performers!

The Orlando Gay Chorus is one of the nation's largest and longest running mixed voice LGBTQ+ choruses. Founded on Valentine's Day 1990, the chorus celebrates over 30 years of changing hearts and minds in Central Florida. The mission of OGC is to provide a space that affirms diversity through the performing arts. The vision of OGC is to create impactful change in the community as a proactive force for equity, inclusion, and authenticity. This is achieved by providing high quality, skilled performances in an environment that maintains an atmosphere of integrity, honesty and mutual respect. OGC offers educational, cultural, and social enrichment for members and audiences through excellence in the arts, and by making our performances accessible to all people. For more information visit www.orlandogaychorus.org.




