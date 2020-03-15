Orlando Fringe Festival Will Go On As Planned

Orlando Fringe has announced that it will go on as planned.

The following statement has been released:

I know you're all aware of the COVID-19 virus, and we have spent the last week carefully monitoring the developments, latest outbreaks, and official guidelines of the CDC. We've been keeping everyone within our Fringe family in mind, working through multiple scenarios depending on what may happen, and being transparent that this is a scenario we have never dealt with before.

We are not currently planning to cancel the festival. As of today, the Local Teaser show on April 13th will go on as planned. If we are advised by local, state, or federal government to cancel the festival, then we will follow that protocol. Please note, we have not received any information at this time which indicates that this is an impending mandate.

With all consideration, we have moved the general public ticket on sale date to April 30. Our desire is to deliver a stellar festival, and your health and safety is our priority. We want to keep you happy, safe and loving Fringe as much as we do!

In an effort to reduce the spread of germs, we will not be printing a physical copy of the program this year. We are exploring digital alternatives to equal that of the printed ad. We are working through this, and appreciate your consideration of this decision.

Most importantly, we want to make all decisions based on the very best information we have available to us. We hope that this will not be an issue a month from now. We don't know what the landscape will be like in May. We can only hope that audiences will continue the pattern of the last 28 years, showing up and selling out shows.

It's a lot to think about. I think we need to brace ourselves this year, be flexible and kind as we are all navigating through this together.





