Orlando Fringe Announces The Launch Of “The Collective” Incubator Program At Fringe ArtSpace

The Collective is a 18-month deep dive program for emerging arts companies/organizations to grow to the next level and produce full-run productions at the Fringe ArtSpace

Mar. 27, 2023  

Orlando Fringe announces the exciting launch of "The Collective" - an incubator program at Fringe ArtSpace for creatives local to Central Florida.

The Collective is a 18-month deep dive program for emerging arts companies/organizations to grow to the next level and produce full-run productions at the Fringe ArtSpace year-round performing arts venue. These productions will become the showcase productions and core artistic product for the Fringe ArtSpace season beginning Spring 2024.

In those 18 months, they will attend group sessions with other Collective members and produce two full-run productions at Fringe ArtSpace. Each recipient will receive $20,000 to produce their shows and attend sessions, as well as over $35,000 in in-kind services sponsored by the Downtown Development Board.

Orlando Fringe will conduct a round of in-person interviews with finalist candidates and select three companies/organizations for this inaugural cohort announced in May.

"Orlando Fringe believes in amplifying voices and uplifting our artistic community," says Orlando Fringe Artistic and Marketing Director Desiree Montes. "We are positioned in the Central Florida arts community as the beginning pipeline for many organizations to create, experiment and grow at our annual Orlando Fringe Festival each May. Now, as we begin to transition into our second season with a year-round space, we are looking for organizations with a strong desire to grow and work alongside other arts organizations as we elevate the artistic landscape in Central Florida. This is an incredibly exciting next chapter for Fringe ArtSpace."

Apply for The Collective Incubator Program at Fringe ArtSpace at https://forms.gle/3LJWtq4TaPJxCeZt6.

Fringe ArtSpace is located at 54 West Church Street, Orlando, FL 32801. What else is happening at Artspace? Stay tuned for more information on upcoming programming, offerings and events for the 2023-2023 season, and visit www.fringeartspace.org for more.

Fringe ArtSpace was cultivated after the City of Orlando asked Orlando Fringe to extend their current model by developing artist-focused programming and creating experiences that build upon the amazing arts scene that exists in Central Florida. With generous support from the Downtown Development Board, Fringe ArtSpace is focused on building a dynamic, inspiring community of artists and arts lovers with the purpose of providing artists a safe environment to create, experiment, collaborate and showcase their creations. The programming for the space is developed from a series of continuing brainstorming sessions with Central Florida community members and artists. Programming in Fringe ArtSpace will be a mix of traditionally programmed theatre and concerts as well as a studio series featuring consistent weekly, monthly and pop-up events like workshops, classes, readings, performances and artistic explorations. The main theatre will showcase full run productions of emerging arts organizations that Fringe will foster and mentor as well as established touring shows and concerts. Learning experiences for youth and adults will be a priority. The venue is looking to address affordable rehearsal and performance rental space and to activate the plaza on Church Street to help integrate arts into Downtown and provide lively entertainment on the street.

The Orlando Fringe produces The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, the longest running Fringe in the United States. It is a member of the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals (CAFF), United States Association of Fringe Festivals (USAFF) and the World Fringe Association. It also follows the CAFF mandate to remain 100% uncensored (the artists have full control over their performance), 100% unjuried (performers are chosen at random by a lottery), 100% inclusive (everyone is welcome at Fringe), 100% accessible for all artists and audiences alike, with 100% of ticket sales given back to the artists. Orlando Fringe is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and receives generous funding from Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs, Downtown Development Board, United Arts of Central Florida, City of Orlando and the State of Florida Division of Cultural Affairs.



