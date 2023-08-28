Orlando Fringe Announces Fringe ArtSpace's 2023-2024 Fall Season

Orlando Fringe's new year-round home Fringe ArtSpace is stepping into its second season. After the grand-opening at its Church St. location in Downtown Orlando this past January, Orlando Fringe is set to embark on its 2023 - 2024 season.

The season will house a variety of year-round programming, including: full theatrical runs, limited engagements, an accelerator program that fosters and mentors emerging local arts groups, touring shows that set Fringe ArtSpace as a destination, education through Fringe & that invests in and expands Fringe's unique educational experiences for artists and patrons of all ages, programming as part of the Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival and Winter Mini-Fest, and affordable rentals that offer local organizations an opportunity to perform. Orlando Fringe has begun its 18-month accelerator core artistic program, The Collective Incubator Program at Fringe ArtSpace. Open Scene, Sonflower Joy Music and Without Fear Theatre were the organizations chosen for the inaugural season. These three organizations entered a deep dive program for emerging and established arts companies/organizations to grow to the next level. During these months, they will attend group learning sessions with one another and produce two productions each in 2024 at Fringe ArtSpace. Without Fear Theatre will be the first group to perform from February 23 - March 3, 2024. From March 22 - April 1, 2024 Open Scene will be the next group to take the stage. The spring season for The Collective will wrap with Sonflower Joy Music's production running April 19 - 28, 2024. Each of the three recipients will receive up to $20,000 to produce their shows and participate in sessions, as well as over $35,000 in in-kind services. The Downtown Development Board partners with Orlando Fringe to provide the space and cover all artist payments. Fringe ArtSpace was cultivated after the City of Orlando asked Orlando Fringe to extend their current model by developing artist-focused programming and creating experiences that build upon the amazing arts scene that exists in Central Florida.

“Our inaugural season at Fringe ArtSpace was about listening to the needs of our artistic community, adapting to the space, and workshopping many of our internal ideas and dreams of what the space could be.” said Artistic and Marketing Director, Desiree Montes. “In addition to the community's overwhelming need for access to more accessible creative spaces, there is a growing need for more educational programming and offerings for creatives, that many outside of university or grad-school, would not otherwise have a means of entry.” “We are continuously working toward putting our focus on the artist to grow a healthier and stronger arts presence in the community,” says Executive Director, Alauna Friskics. “Fringe ArtSpace is for artists, emerging and established, who are in need of guidance in shaping their craft, space to perform, and creative process mentoring. Additionally, it is for those interested in engaging in the creative process and supporting the growth of artistic opportunities in Central Florida. Fringe has and actively listens to the needs of the arts community, and we are putting in the work to help address challenges such as affordability, accessibility and amplifying marginalized voices.”

The fall season will begin with a limited engagement 3-night cabaret series which will be presented by Central Florida Vocal Arts from September 22 - 24. The remainder of 2023 will include: a residency for Velvet Toreador Company from October 5 - October 31 which will offer three events; Winnie's Rock Cauldron Cabaret (WRCC) - a jukebox musical featuring the beloved Sanderson Sisters, a magical family-friendly event for all ages hosted by the sisters themselves, and the Winnie's Full Moon Burly-Q show - a one-night only burlesque show hosted by WRCC founder, Jennica McCleary and featuring cast members of Winnie's Rock Cauldron Cabaret and local celebrities. November 10 - 19, touring artists and Fringe Festival icons, The Coldharts will showcase their dark and critically-acclaimed Poe Trilogy which will feature performances of their self-written works: Edgar Allan, Eddie Poe, and the Central Florida premiere of their final work in this series, Edgar Perry. From December 1 - 18 Phoenix Tears Productions will wrap the fall season with Ophelia the Musical - an original musical by Jeremiah Gibbons, which is based on the Shakespearian classic Hamlet, and explores how the leading lady Ophelia navigates new relationships, coming of age, and heartbreak. Tickets for the fall events will be available beginning Friday, August 25, 2023, at orlandofringe.org.

Orlando Fringe will proudly present the 8th Annual Winter Mini-Fest, a curated theatre celebration. From January 11 - 14, 2024 the heart of Downtown Orlando will transform into a hub of enchantment as Fringe brings together some local, national, and international Fringe favorites scouted from the global Fringe circuit. Delve into some of the finest moments from past festivals, immerse yourself in fresh creations by cherished artists, and dive into the mesmerizing world of new talents. Featuring shows that will span a wide-variety of genres, a visual arts market, and a Kids Fringe mini-mini fest. Stay tuned for thrilling surprises and announcements that'll redefine your festival experience. Tickets for the Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest go on sale November 18, 2023. The festival will be sponsored by Creative Studios by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Florida Theatrical Association.

For artists and volunteers interested in getting involved with Fringe ArtSpace, email booking@orlandofringe.org and volunteer@orlandofringe.org. For more information, updates and future programming for Fringe ArtSpace, visit Click Here.

The Orlando Fringe produces The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, the longest running Fringe in the United States. It is a member of the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals (CAFF), United States Association of Fringe Festivals (USAFF) and the World Fringe Association and follows the CAFF mandate to remain 100% unjuried, 100% uncensored, 100% accessible for artists and audiences alike, with 100% of ticket sales given back to the artists. Orlando Fringe is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and receives generous funding from the Downtown Development Board, Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs, United Arts of Central Florida, City of Orlando and the State of Florida Division of Cultural Affairs.