Orlando Fringe Announces Cast, Distancing Details For Holiday Experience

The show runs December 11-13 in Loch Haven Park.

Orlando Fringe released additional details about their upcoming, A Fringemas Carol: A Live Socially-Distanced Dickens-Inspired Journey, taking place December 11-13 in Loch Haven Park.

During the outdoor event, ticket holders will be led in small groups to different stations in Loch Haven Park to be immersed in the story of A Christmas Carol. Each group will be led by their own Scrooge that will travel to each point of the story. As there will be numerous small groups moving through the journey, Orlando Fringe has cast Tymisha Harris, Mykai Eastman, and Jac LeDoux in the iconic role. John Gracey, Joshua Huff, and Gabi Hockensmith will play narrators that help tell the story. At each stop along the way, patrons will meet Jacob Marley, played by Michael Wanzie, and the three ghosts, played by Katie Thayer, Nico Allen, and Gabriella Juliet.

"Local artists are interpreting many of the most memorable scenes in the story, and it's inspiring," added Lindsay Taylor, Theatre Producer and Co-Director of the event.

Joel Swanson (Frogpig), Beth Marshall Presents (Save Me Dolly Parton), Rogue Stage (Callbacks), Blue LaLa Productions (VarieTEASE), and In the Wings Productions (The Canterbury Tales Project) have signed on to add their vision on these moments of the story. "It's so wonderful to work and create art with these incredibly talented people," said Kenny Howard, who is Co-Directing with Taylor.

In addition to the cast announcement, Orlando Fringe has also shared more details about the steps they are taking to ensure the public's safety when attending the event.

Ticket holders and all cast members and crew will be required to wear masks properly at all times unless stationary in a provided area to drink beverages. All participants will also be screened at a temperature check station when they arrive. Each group traveling through the event will be placed in small, easy-to-distance groups. In addition to the distancing protocols, sanitizer stations are going to be in locations around the experience. "We are offering six performances on each of the three nights to make sure we can adequately distance our patrons and keep them safe," said Executive Director Alauna Friskics.

Orlando Fringe also announced that due to the demand for tickets, they had opened additional group sales performances for people wanting to travel only with their group of friends or office. Email paula@orlandofringe.org for group sales information.

Patrons are encouraged not to hold off purchasing tickets as there is only a limited number remaining at orlandofringe.org.

