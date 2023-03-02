Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Opera Orlando Announces 3rd Annual SINGS Program

The program will take place July 22-29, 2023 at the Opera Orlando offices in downtown Orlando.

Mar. 02, 2023  
Opera Orlando has announced its third annual summer training initiative for young singers, SINGS! (Summer Institute for the Next Generation of Singers), which will take place July 22-29, 2023 at the Opera Orlando offices in downtown Orlando. SINGS! is a week-long intensive designed specifically for young singers, ages 15-20, who are interested in pursuing a classical singing career.

"Opera Orlando developed this program to be an informative and professional-level week of training to help young singers navigate and prepare for college auditions, while also giving them insight into how best to build a lifelong career in classical music," says education director Sarah Purser. "I am looking forward to the singers achieving their own personal goals, improving their musicianship, and gaining the confidence needed to take steps toward pursuing careers in the arts."

Participants in SINGS! have a lot in store for them over the course of the program's seven days. There is a good balance between ensemble building and individual work through coaching from Opera Orlando staff and teaching artists. Opportunities will be available for singers to create resumes, write professional bios, and take new headshots. Acting

workshops, yoga classes, vocal health seminars, and vocal anatomy sessions will also be offered to participants. Additionally, each student will have the opportunity to participate in a masterclass hosted by Grammy Award-winning baritone Gabriel Preisser.

The week culminates in a final concert held on Saturday, July 29, at 2 p.m. The concert will showcase the work of SINGS! participants, and it will be followed by a reception for them, their parents, and audience members. The concert is free and open to the public.

SINGS! Showcase

Saturday | July 29, 2023 at 2 p.m.

Opera Orlando

406 E Amelia Street | Orlando, FL 32803

ADMISSION: FREE

RSVP: Info@OperaOrlando.org

Singers ages 15-20 are encouraged to apply via the Opera's website and submit video recordings of themselves singing an art song, aria, or musical theater piece. For more information or to express interest in the program, please email education director Sarah Purser (SPurser@OperaOrlando.org) or visit OperaOrlando.org/Sings.



