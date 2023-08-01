New Format Allows CFCArts Academy to Serve More

The CFCArts Academy offers intensive workshops and multi-week classes designed to help people build skills and confidence in the arts.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced! Photo 1 CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced!
Photos: First Look at The Titusville Playhouse's 9 TO 5 Photo 2 Photos: First Look at The Titusville Playhouse's 9 TO 5
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 3 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 4 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour

New Format Allows CFCArts Academy to Serve More

Central Florida Community Arts has announced new classes and formats that allow the longstanding Academy program to reach more learners of all ages in the region. The CFCArts Academy offers intensive workshops and multi-week classes designed to help people build skills and confidence in the arts.

Academy Manager Erin Wolfe, who has worked with CFCArts since 2016, will continue strategic and creative oversight of the program.

“The Academy has always been an arena for growth,” Wolfe said. “I speak from experience, as the Academy was my first introduction to CFCArts as a teacher, and I am proud to say that all of the beautiful things that have happened to me in the last seven years with this organization are because of that first step. Students typically come out of our classes a little braver and a little more confident, not only in their art but also in their lives.”

Classes for fall 2023 include the return of the Cabaret Studio class for adults, and a new teen cabaret class experience, where young performers will learn about the structure and repertoire selection of cabaret-style performances, then select music and write stories to perform in their own cabaret.

“I am particularly excited for our Teen Cabaret Studio class this season, as we give our teenagers the space and the freedom to be themselves—to write their own script and see how they can find their own story in the music that they love,” Wolfe said. “I am also really excited to bring some new experiences for young adults that we didn't always have the bandwidth before to do.”

One and two-day workshops will be added to the schedule, including educational programs already offered through community partnerships, now available to the public for the first time. These workshops, starting with improv and audition workshops for all ages in the fall, will bring more opportunities to learn and develop new artistic skills while providing a social and creative outlet for participants.

CFCArts is also asking the community what kind of classes they’d like to see offered, planning ahead for future in a survey now available on their website. Students seeking private instruction can find a list of teachers, with whom CFCArts has worked in the past, on the Academy website.

CEO of CFCArts Terrance Hunter said, “This shift really allows us to craft specific experiences tailored to broader groups of our community. It’s an expansion—an evolution—that gives us greater freedom to listen to what our people want and then create that for them. We’re so excited to explore new ways to introduce individuals to the arts and show them that here, they have a place to belong.”



RELATED STORIES - Orlando

1
The Winter Park Playhouse Hosts Annual CURTAINS UP! Fundraising Gala, October 21 Photo
The Winter Park Playhouse Hosts Annual CURTAINS UP! Fundraising Gala, October 21

The Winter Park Playhouse will host its annual fundraising gala Curtains Up! 2023 on Saturday October 21, 2023. The popular event will take place at The Playhouse with 100% of the proceeds directly benefiting the non-profit's year-round professional musical theatre programming  in-house and out in the community. 

2
New Format Allows CFCArts Academy to Serve More Photo
New Format Allows CFCArts Academy to Serve More

Central Florida Community Arts has announced new classes and formats that allow the longstanding Academy program to reach more learners of all ages in the region. The CFCArts Academy offers intensive workshops and multi-week classes designed to help people build skills and confidence in the arts.

3
Broward Center is Now Accepting Applications For Teen Ambassadors Program Photo
Broward Center is Now Accepting Applications For Teen Ambassadors Program

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is accepting applications from high school students interested in arts, journalism and marketing to join the 2023/2024 Broward Center Teen Ambassador Program. High school students attending public, private or home school in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties are invited to apply to become a Teen Ambassador.

4
Christopher Cross Comes to The King Center for the Performing Arts in November Photo
Christopher Cross Comes to The King Center for the Performing Arts in November

The King Center for the Performing Arts has announced that Christopher Cross coming to the Space Coast at the King Center for the Performing Arts!  The event will take place inside the L3Harris Technologies Theatre (Main Stage) on Sunday, November 12th at 8:00 PM.  

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Video
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
View all Videos

Orlando SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Honky Tonk Laundry
The Winter Park Playhouse (8/04-8/27)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jimmy Buffet's Escape to Margaritaville
Athens Theatre (7/14-8/06)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Freaky Friday, A New Musical
The Tropic Theater (8/12-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Venus in Fur
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (2/07-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Athens Theatre (11/25-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Discover the City Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The True Story of the Three Little Pigs!
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (10/18-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wizard of Oz
Titusville Playhouse (11/10-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Marvelous Wonderettes
Shuler Stage (1/26-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rent
Athens Theatre (4/12-5/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You