Naples Performing Arts Center Announces New Theatre For Young Audiences Touring Show THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE

Naples Performing Arts Center officially announces its first even (TYA) Theatre for Young Audiences Touring production of C.S. Lewis' Iconic classic; The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe.

This new and innovative program delivers a fully realized professional touring production to your school. Starting with this year's The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe, each, each production will be tailored to not only provide engaging and educational entertainment but also tie in with the school's curriculum and Florida's Education Benchmarks and Standards.

This highly imaginative production runs 50 minutes and comes with an optional fifteen-minute Q and A with the actors after. The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe is a tour de force adventure that enables the audience to join our journey as we utilize imaginations and creativity to depict the stories of Narnia. This production stars Danica Murray and Cameron Rogers who play our story tellers as well as a dozen other characters within Narnia that careen in and out of the story with a simple costume change and complete physical and vocal transformation. The production directed by veteran TYA Director, Kody C Jones with support by NPAC Production Manager, Jenn Murray.

The show is designed and directed to be performed any space, large or small whether it be a classroom or large theatre or gym. The production is recommended for 1st through 6th grades.

For pricing questions or to book your tour today, please email Associate Artistic Kody C Jones at kodycjones3@gmail.com.