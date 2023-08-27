Welc Pride Productions Presents THE SOULFUL SOUNDS OF MOTOWN AND BEYOND Starring DeMille Cole-Heard

Performances are October 6th at 7:30pm and October 8th at 2pm.

"The Soulful Sounds of Motown and Beyond, starring DeMille Cole-Heard, will play the Martin Luther King Center on October 6th at 7:30pm and October 8th at 2pm.

Step into a world where rhythm and emotion unite in perfect harmony. Get ready to groove to the timeless beats that have transcended generations and left an indelible mark on the fabric of our nation. Come to the historic Martin Luther King Center in Mount Dora for a musical journey that will ignite your soul and set your spirit free!

About the Show:

"The Soulful Sounds of Motown and Beyond" is a spectacular live performance that will transport you back to an era of music that defined a generation. From the captivating croon of Al Green's "Let's Stay Together," to the electrifying energy of James Brown's "It's A Man's World," and the sultry seduction of Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On," this show promises to deliver an unforgettable evening of soulful nostalgia.

Feel the Rhythm:

Audiences will find themselves irresistibly swaying and dancing in their seats as our talented performers bring these iconic songs to life. The heartwarming melodies and powerful lyrics will touch your heart, while the infectious grooves will compel you to move your feet. Whether you're a longtime fan of Motown classics or new to the genre, this show is designed to captivate and uplift all music enthusiasts.

A Celebration of Culture:

"The Soulful Sounds of Motown and Beyond" not only celebrates the music itself, but also pays homage to the cultural impact it has had on society. These songs were the anthems of change, resilience, and unity during pivotal moments in history, and they continue to resonate with us today. Through this captivating performance, the performers honor the legacy of these legendary artists who paved the way for future generations.

Get Your Tickets:

October 6, 2023 7:30pm
https://welcprideproductions1.ticketspice.com/demille-10-6-2023

October 8, 2023 2:00pm
https://welcprideproductions1.ticketspice.com/demille-10-8-2023

Secure your seats and don't miss your chance to experience the magic of "The Soulful Sounds of Motown and Beyond." Mark your calendars for a night of rhythm, nostalgia, and pure musical delight. Tickets are on sale now for October 6, 2023, and October 8, 2023, at the Martin Luther King Center in Mount Dora. The show will start at 7:30pm on October 6 and 2:00pm on October 8, and the doors will open 30 minutes before.

This is a rare opportunity to be part of a musical journey that crosses generations and brings people together through the power of music. Be prepared to be moved, body and soul!



Recommended For You