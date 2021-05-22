Mad Cow Theatre Extends TOGETHER AGAIN AT THE O-TOWN CANTEEN

After selling out the first Party in the Plaza on Church Street for the weekend of May 21st - 22nd, Mad Cow Theatre is extending Together Again at the O-Town Canteen to offer patrons another weekend of shows on May 28th - 29th.

"We had hoped this USO-styled Variety Show would tickle the fancy of folks wanting to return to live theatre outside," says DJ Salisbury, director of Together Again at the O-Town Canteen. "And it has! Packed with local talent and show-stopping entertainment, this show is a crowd-pleaser for sure."

With a U.S.O. ensemble cast to deliver the heart, and a handful of variety acts to entertain, Together Again at the O-Town Canteen is full of levity and laughter, complete with jazzy tunes and healing tears, side splitting laughter, and a healthy helping of swing. And there'll be food and drink at the O-Town Canteen too! Each ticket comes with a complimentary toasting beverage, called forth by the cast at just the right moment. And of course, all the proceeds will go to help Mad Cow Theatre open its doors to an indoor Season 24 this fall.

Based on current CDC guidelines, masks will not be required outdoors. Mad Cow staff and volunteers who are serving food and drink will be masked. Parties will remain socially distanced.

