Mad Cow Theatre Announces New Digital Subscription Series

Much like the Golden Age of Radio brought the show into the living room, Mad Cow Theatre is bringing the show 'home to the herd.' From their stage to your screen, Bringing Home the Herd: Cabarets, Comedies & Captivating Tales features six months of digital performances by the actors you know and love from their theater on Church Street. And the best part is, every dollar you spend supports local artists in a time when they need it most.

From Cabarets that celebrate everything from Tinseltown and The Great White Way, to the nostalgic stories and songs of theme parks, we've got twelve wildly different shows featuring over fifty local performers designers and directors, including an Avenue Q reunion, a love cabaret, the Hound of the Baskervilles, and more!

"Someday, we'll be together again in person, greeting you at the door with a smile, ushering you to your favorite seat, and chatting with you after the show. But until that's safe for all of us, we've had to reimagine a new way of fulfilling Mad Cow's mission to produce 'highly entertaining works of theater for an ever-widening audience,' says Mad Cow Theatre Executive Director, Mitzi Maxwell. "If we can't bring the herd to the theater, let's bring the theater to the herd!"

The best part of this subscription is every dollar you spend goes to sustain and create great theater, employing Orlando's artists devastated by the pandemic. So don't delay, subscribe today and enjoy new performances from the actors you love who share their stage with the theme parks down the road.

Shows Include:

Avenue Q Reunion: From hilarious memoires and behind the scenes tales, to the music of the show itself, the original cast and puppets of Mad Cow's Avenue Q bring you the same hilarious joy that entertained sold out crowds, night after night. If you enjoyed it then, you'll love it again!

The Hound of the Baskervilles: A masterpiece of mystery, farce, and suspense. Told in a madcap style, three actors breathlessly play sixteen characters in an uproarious parody of the most celebrated Sherlock Holmes novel of all time.

All You Need is Love: A Valentine Cabaret: The dulcet tones, romantic lyrics, and haunting melodies of these songs from the heart remind us that, "Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind, and therefore is winged cupid painted blind."

Fur Load: Straight from the stages of local theme parks, world-class singers bring you heartwarming songs made famous by your favorite furry friends. From onstage triumphs to backstage tenderness-this show is all about what it's like to make magic for families.

Bedtime Tales of Long Ago: Remember the delight of bedtime stories and how they sent you off into the magical world of dreams? From the original stories in which animals and toys could talk - passed down through British Literature, American picture books, and Native American folklore, this show offers bedtime tales of long ago, sweet enough for children but more than amusing enough for adults.

Barbershop Americana: In a mix of traditional barbershop harmony and vaudevillian comedy, this a cappella group makes friends of the audience with their nostalgic journey through early American music. Whether reliving old memories or creating new ones, this is a show to remember.

Growing Up Broadway: And how about the next generation of on-stage talent? Well, they've been singing and dancing on stages all over town! But on this night, they come together to sing for you, sharing songs that have inspired them to reach for their Big Apple dreams.

Uniquely Ours: In the melting pot that is America, African sounds infuse our musical landscape. Gospel, jazz, hip-hop, even musical theater, use these infusions to create a sound that is unique unto itself. Informed by the past, and celebrating the future, the songs shared in this show offer a celebration of spirit and perseverance.

Poetry Out Loud: Featuring the voices of some of Mad Cow's most beloved actors, this is an evening of beautiful language read well. Poetry was meant to be heard, and is likewise best enjoyed when read by someone who understands the depth of its text.

Fish or Friends: This ensemble of singers explores the tried-and-true themes of family and friendship, finding each other under the sea. Sharing heartwarming tales from theme park green rooms and behind-the-scenes fun, this underwater gang entertains with some of your fishy favorites.

Amplified Voices: With as promise to entertain and enlighten, this theatrical experience provides their audience an opportunity to connect with local BIPOC singers and songwriters (Black Indigenous People of Color) as they tell their stories and showcase their art. From performance to conversation, they explore what it means to be diverse.

to Start to Write: We've all got at least one story, including the one that is tucked away or the one that has yet to be imagined. Is it a play, a short story or a poem? Join them as they talk with one of the country's most experienced writers as they explore how to begin.