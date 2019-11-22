MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY is Coming to the John and Rita Lowndes Shakespeare Center

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, produced by Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF, runs from December 4 - 29, 2019. Tickets (starting at $30) are available now by phone (407) 447-1700 ext. 1, online at orlandoshakes.org, or in person at the John and Rita Lowndes Shakespeare Center (812 East Rollins Street).

Light up your holiday season with a touching romantic comedy! Jane Austen's quick wit and lively humor are preserved in this Pride and Prejudice sequel. All your favorites, Lizzy, Mr. Darcy, Jane, Lydia, and especially Mary Bennet have gathered for Christmas. Awkward and bookish, Mary had been written off as a spinster, but when a curious visitor comes for the holiday, Mary blossoms, finding a kindred spirit who challenges her intellect and just may capture her heart. Can Mary become the heroine of her own destiny? Could this mean independence for the dutiful middle sister? The delightful love story unfolds like a Christmas card for Austen devotees and newbies alike.

"Featuring an all-local cast and creative team, we've brought the community together to share a story of family and love this holiday season," Director Anne Hering said. "In this witty comedy of manners, two contemporary, female playwrights breathe fresh life into the world of Jane Austen."

Orlando Shakes' Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley features:

Kristin Shirilla* as Mary Bennet. Previous Orlando Shakes credits include Pride and Prejudice (Lydia Bennet), Snow White (Stepmother), The Frog and the Princess, Cinderella, and A Midsummer Night's Dream. Other recent credits include Gloria at Mad Cow Theatre, Sleigh! with Gromalot Theatre Factory, and various roles at Universal Orlando.

Cameron Francis* Aurther de Bourgh. Orlando audiences previously saw him as Tom in Dinner With Friends at Mad Cow Theatre. Cameron is a company member of the Hippodrome State Theatre in Gainesville, Florida where he has performed in over 30 productions, including Shear Madness, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, Moonlight and Magnolias, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Over the Tavern. Off- Broadway: Dick Sanford in The Flashing Stream (Mirage Theatre Company). Other NYC productions: All In The Timing (HERE Arts Center); High Maintenance (Chekhov Now Festival); Venus Observed (Verse Theatre Manhattan). Cameron has appeared in countless commercials and several movies, including the upcoming Kevin Smith film Killroy Was Here. He received his MFA in acting from The Catholic University of America in Washington, DC and is a proud member of the Actor's Equity Association.

The cast also features Lauren Culver as Elizabeth Darcy, Brett D. Waldon as Fitzwilliam Darcy, Samantha Potak as Jane Bingley, Preston Ellis* as Charles Bingley, Brandy Bell as Lydia Wickham, and Jillian Gizzi* as Anne de Bourgh.

Director Anne Hering has appeared in recent Orlando Shakes productions of Richard II, A Doll's House, Part 2, and Shakespeare in Love. Directing credits include The Great Gatsby, The Tempest, The Turn of the Screw, Yankee Tavern, and If You Give a Mouse a Cookie. Anne is Director of Education at Orlando Shakes.

The artistic team also includes Scenic Designer Chris McKinney, Lighting Designer Larry Rodriguez, Costume Designer Howard Vincent Kurtz**, Sound Designer Britt Sandusky, and AEA Stage Manager Paige Gober*, as well as Lighting Design Assistants Sierra Goins, Kelsey Monteith, Joe Gugliuzza, & Levi Roberts.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association

**Member of United Scenic Artists

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION AND RELATED EVENTS

Preview Dates: December 4 & 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Opening Date: December 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Senior Matinees: December 11, 18, 19, & 26 at 2:00 p.m.

Talk Back Performance: December 22 at 2:00 p.m.

ASL Interpreted Performance: December 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Opening Night Party & Pre-Show Chat - Friday, December 6

Arrive at 6:15 p.m. to enjoy free light appetizers, followed by a brief, informative discussion about the creative process with the director and members of the creative team. Free to all opening night ticket holders. No RSVP necessary.

TICKET INFORMATION

PRICING

Wednesdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and every Sunday and select Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. - starting at $30

Preview Performances and Senior Matinees - starting at $20

DISCOUNTS (May not be combined with any other offers)

Group Sales: 20% off groups of 10+

Student Rush: $15 - 30 minutes prior to show w/ valid student ID

Student and Active/Retired Military: $10 off single ticket prices w/ valid ID (Only available in Price Levels A and B)

$25 Under 35: Patrons under 35 years old can purchase $25 tickets for evening and weekend matinee performances during December 18 - 22. Call the Box Office at (407) 447-1700 ext. 1 or purchase online with code word: 25UNDER35 (Only available in Price Levels B and C.)

If it were a movie, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley would be rated "PG". Children under 5 will not be admitted to the theater. For the complete content advisory, please visit: orlandoshakes.org/content-advisories/

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley is presented by Holland & Knight. Additional support by Raymond James.

Orlando Shakes is supported by United Arts of Central Florida, host of OrlandoAtPlay.com and UAArtsEd.com. This project is sponsored in part by the Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs, the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the State of Florida.





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You