Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Little Radical Theatrics Presents JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR At The Mandell Studio Theater At Orlando Shakes

Jesus Christ Superstar has wowed audiences for over 40 years.

Feb. 24, 2023  

Little Radical Theatrics Presents JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR At The Mandell Studio Theater At Orlando Shakes

Little Radical Theatrics will present Jesus Christ Superstar directed and designed by Travis Eaton, musical direction by Nishaa Johnson, choreographed by Shawn Lowe, stage managed and assistant directed by Jonathan Barreto, produced by Fatima Viegas.

Whats the buzz? The first musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to be produced for the professional stage, Jesus Christ Superstar has wowed audiences for over 40 years. A timeless work, the rock opera is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally-known series of events but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, Superstar follows the last week of Jesus Christs life. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire.

The iconic 1970s rock score contains such well-known numbers as Superstar, I Dont Know How to Love Him and Gethsemane. A true global phenomenon, LRTs production aims to tell this story in a new way!

Starring Rachel Geib as Jesus, Samantha Grace Sostack as Judas, Scarlett Barreto as Mary Magdalene, Kenna Higgerson as Pontius Pilate, Jodi Saladino as Caiaphas, Stephanie Viegas as Annas, Michelle Niarhos as Simon, Samuel Pagan as Herod, Lisa Hernandez as Peter

Featuring Jesse Dean, Lillian Guo , Ariel Hudak, Amanda Caracciolo, Emma Turner , Marcia DAmelio, Molly Abbarno, Laura Davis, Megan Penfield as The Apostles

With Rosie Baselice, Macallister Caracciolo, Isaac Charleson, Robyn Gleason, Anferny Munoz, Kenny Robinson, Jancarlo Rodriguez, Kelsey Trent, Dominique Turner as Angels, Lepers, Soul Girls, Priests, and Ensemble

March 24th at 8 PM,
March 25th at 8 PM,
March 26th at 3 PM,
March 31st at 8 PM,
April 1st at 8 PM
April 2nd at 3 PM


At The Mandell Studio Theater
In The Lowndes Shakespeare Center
812 E Rollins St
Orlando, Fl

Tickets are less expensive in advance than at the door and seating is assigned! With only 100 seats per performance book now to get the best prices and seats

Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5703744

www.littleradicaltheatricsinc.com




L Morgan Lee, John-Andrew Morrison & More From A STRANGE LOOP to Take Part in CFCArts Photo
L Morgan Lee, John-Andrew Morrison & More From A STRANGE LOOP to Take Part in CFCArts Benefit
Central Florida Community Arts will present a special evening with actors from the Tony Award-winning show, A Strange Loop.
Eight Distinguished Honorees Announced For Diversity Honors Photo
Eight Distinguished Honorees Announced For Diversity Honors
Diversity Honors, the globally renowned celebration that benefits Harvey Milk Foundation and The Pride Center at Equality Park,  exclusively hosted by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, will take center stage again, on Saturday, April 1, at 7 p.m. to recognize those who are transforming lives by living authentically and advancing inclusiveness.
Florida Theatrical Association Presents THE SOUND INSIDE At Fringe Arts Space, April Photo
Florida Theatrical Association Presents THE SOUND INSIDE At Fringe Arts Space, April 21- 30 
Florida Theatrical Association (FTA) presents the Central Florida premiere of Adam Rapp's Tony Award nominated THE SOUND INSIDE at the newly-opened Fringe Arts Space in downtown Orlando April 21 – 30.
Funding Arts Broward Hosts Annual Meeting and Reception Next Month Photo
Funding Arts Broward Hosts Annual Meeting and Reception Next Month
​​​​​​​Funding Arts Broward (FAB), celebrating its 20th anniversary of preserving and cultivating the arts, will host its Annual Meeting and Reception on Tuesday, March 14, from 6 – 8 p.m., at DUNE by Laurent Tourondel (2200 N. Ocean Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale).

More Hot Stories For You


Eight Distinguished Honorees Announced For Diversity HonorsEight Distinguished Honorees Announced For Diversity Honors
February 24, 2023

Diversity Honors, the globally renowned celebration that benefits Harvey Milk Foundation and The Pride Center at Equality Park,  exclusively hosted by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, will take center stage again, on Saturday, April 1, at 7 p.m. to recognize those who are transforming lives by living authentically and advancing inclusiveness.
Florida Theatrical Association Presents THE SOUND INSIDE At Fringe Arts Space, April 21- 30 Florida Theatrical Association Presents THE SOUND INSIDE At Fringe Arts Space, April 21- 30 
February 23, 2023

Florida Theatrical Association (FTA) presents the Central Florida premiere of Adam Rapp's Tony Award nominated THE SOUND INSIDE at the newly-opened Fringe Arts Space in downtown Orlando April 21 – 30.
Funding Arts Broward Hosts Annual Meeting and Reception Next MonthFunding Arts Broward Hosts Annual Meeting and Reception Next Month
February 22, 2023

​​​​​​​Funding Arts Broward (FAB), celebrating its 20th anniversary of preserving and cultivating the arts, will host its Annual Meeting and Reception on Tuesday, March 14, from 6 – 8 p.m., at DUNE by Laurent Tourondel (2200 N. Ocean Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale).
Cabaret By Natalie Doliner Premieres at Winter Park Playhouse Next MonthCabaret By Natalie Doliner Premieres at Winter Park Playhouse Next Month
February 17, 2023

Central Florida favorite Natalie Doliner will grace The Playhouse Spotlight Cabaret stage with her newest solo cabaret - The Money's In the Basement - celebrating some of our best- loved low voices in the performing arts world.  Playhouse Music Director, Christopher Leavy, will accompany on piano.  
Tymisha Harris Takes Her Acclaimed JOSEPHINE to The RenTymisha Harris Takes Her Acclaimed JOSEPHINE to The Ren
February 16, 2023

Renaissance Theatre Company presents local legend Tymisha Harris starring in her acclaimed “Josephine” March 9-19, 2023.  Josephine is a biographical musical that combines cabaret, theatre and dance to tell the story of the iconic Josephine Baker, the first Black international superstar and one of the most remarkable figures of the 20th Century. 
share