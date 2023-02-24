Little Radical Theatrics Presents JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR At The Mandell Studio Theater At Orlando Shakes

Little Radical Theatrics will present Jesus Christ Superstar directed and designed by Travis Eaton, musical direction by Nishaa Johnson, choreographed by Shawn Lowe, stage managed and assistant directed by Jonathan Barreto, produced by Fatima Viegas.

Whats the buzz? The first musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to be produced for the professional stage, Jesus Christ Superstar has wowed audiences for over 40 years. A timeless work, the rock opera is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally-known series of events but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, Superstar follows the last week of Jesus Christs life. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire.

The iconic 1970s rock score contains such well-known numbers as Superstar, I Dont Know How to Love Him and Gethsemane. A true global phenomenon, LRTs production aims to tell this story in a new way!

Starring Rachel Geib as Jesus, Samantha Grace Sostack as Judas, Scarlett Barreto as Mary Magdalene, Kenna Higgerson as Pontius Pilate, Jodi Saladino as Caiaphas, Stephanie Viegas as Annas, Michelle Niarhos as Simon, Samuel Pagan as Herod, Lisa Hernandez as Peter

Featuring Jesse Dean, Lillian Guo , Ariel Hudak, Amanda Caracciolo, Emma Turner , Marcia DAmelio, Molly Abbarno, Laura Davis, Megan Penfield as The Apostles

With Rosie Baselice, Macallister Caracciolo, Isaac Charleson, Robyn Gleason, Anferny Munoz, Kenny Robinson, Jancarlo Rodriguez, Kelsey Trent, Dominique Turner as Angels, Lepers, Soul Girls, Priests, and Ensemble

March 24th at 8 PM,

March 25th at 8 PM,

March 26th at 3 PM,

March 31st at 8 PM,

April 1st at 8 PM

April 2nd at 3 PM



At The Mandell Studio Theater

In The Lowndes Shakespeare Center

812 E Rollins St

Orlando, Fl

Tickets are less expensive in advance than at the door and seating is assigned! With only 100 seats per performance book now to get the best prices and seats

Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5703744

www.littleradicaltheatricsinc.com