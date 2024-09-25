Laura Hodos To Premiere Her Newest Cabaret At The Winter Park Playhouse In October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Laura Hodos returns to the cabaret stage at The Winter Park Playhouse on October 16 and 17, 2024 to premiere her latest solo cabaret - Bewitched! Love and Other Enchantments - in the theatre's popular Spotlight Cabaret Series. Playhouse Music Director Christopher Leavy will accompany on piano.

Just in time for Halloween, Laura will delight audiences with a cabaret full of popular love songs with a spooky twist! Enjoy an evening of classic hits by Frank Sinatra, Linda Ronstadt and more including "Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered," "Witchcraft," and "That Old Black Magic" plus fun selections from Broadway musicals like Lucky Stiff and Zombie Prom.

Laura Hodos is a fixture on professional musical theatre stages up and down the eastern seaboard. She is a multi-award winning singer, actor, improv artist, and cabarista. Laura's been a soloist with the Orlando Philharmonic, Jacksonville Symphony, Sarasota Orchestra, and Klezmer Company Jazz Orchestra, and is delighted to have shared the stage with Tituss Burgess, Laura Osnes, Jeremy Jordan, Faith Prince, Davis Gaines, Andrea McArdle, Jason Robert Brown, and Donna Murphy.

Ms. Hodos has performed at The Duplex and Don't Tell Mama in NYC, as well as Radio City Music Hall and Lincoln Center, and all over Florida with The Winter Park Playhouse, Orlando Shakes, Asolo Rep, Alhambra, Orlando Rep, Riverside, Citrus Club, Maltz Jupiter, Palm Beach Dramaworks, Slow Burn, MNM, Actors' Playhouse, The Wick, GableStage, Florida Rep, TheatreZone, and Island City Stage.

Laura was a Cabaret Fellow at the O'Neill Theatre Center, working alongside Emmy and Grammy winner, John McDaniel, and has written and performed over eleven solo cabarets. She is a proud graduate of The American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) and a member of Actors' Equity Association.

"It is always an incredibly special evening when we bring Laura to our cabaret stage! She is an outstanding entertainer with a big Broadway voice! You won't want to miss this!” states Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

General Admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Seating is limited so advance reservations are strongly recommended. Doors open at 6:30p.m. for a 7:30p.m. show. Tickets sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.

The live cabaret will be filmed and available to enjoy virtually Friday November 1 through Monday, November 4, 2024. A private link will be sent at 5:00 pm on Friday, September 13, 2024 and will be valid for 3 days. Virtual tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office.

