LITTLE WOMEN – THE MUSICAL Announces Cast for the 2024 National Tour 

This charming all-new production features gorgeous music and  a powerful story cherished throughout time, offering a wholesome theatrical experience.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

Based on the world-famous, timeless novel, LITTLE WOMEN – THE MUSICAL, sparkles live on stage in the Big  League Productions, Inc. 2024 national tour, launching in Owensboro, KY on February 3 before travelling to more  than 50 cities across the United States and Canada. This charming all-new production features gorgeous music and  a powerful story cherished throughout time, offering a wholesome theatrical experience perfect for all generations. 

Embraced internationally, LITTLE WOMEN – THE MUSICAL has been praised by critics and audiences alike for its  ambitious portrayal of Louisa May Alcott's timeless, captivating story. LITTLE WOMEN – THE MUSICAL follows the  adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March, each determined to live life on their own terms. This touching  musical presents an engaging and uplifting theatrical journey filled with heartache and joy, adventure and personal  discovery amidst the never-ending quest for everlasting love. 

Starring as the March sisters in the 2024 national tour of LITTLE WOMEN – THE MUSICAL are Hannah Taylor as  Jo, Rachel Pantazis as Meg, Camryn Hamm as Beth, and Noa Harris as Amy. Aathaven Tharmarajah plays  Laurie, with Aaron Bower as Marmee, Aaron Robinson as John Brooke, Mychal Leverage as Professor Bhaer,  Chris Carsten as Mr. Laurence, and Moriel Behar as Aunt March. Rounding out the cast are Sam Belding, Tristan  Caldwell, Emily Kate Decker, Sami Kennett, and Elijah Pearson-Martinez.  

The brand-new production of LITTLE WOMEN – THE MUSICAL is directed by Jeffrey B. Moss, with choreography  by Diane Laurenson. All-new set design is by Randel Wright, with lighting design by Charlie Morrison, and co-sound  design by Chase Nichter and Anthony Lopez. World-class costumes are provided by Angels Costumes in London.  LITTLE WOMEN – THE MUSICAL is cast by Alison Franck, and is Executive Produced by Daniel Sher of Big  League Productions, Inc. 

For full tour dates and more information, visit Click Here.  

BIG LEAGUE PRODUCTIONS (Producer) is celebrating its 30th season of producing and general managing  Broadway tours of shows and attractions throughout the world. For more information, visit www.bigleague.org.




