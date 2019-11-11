John Mulaney and Pete Davidson are Coming to Orlando

John Mulaney is an Emmy Award winning writer and comedian. He recently toured the United States with, Kid Gorgeous, which was also released as a Netflix Special in May 2018 and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special. Additionally, he has hosted SNL twice, in April 2018 and March 2019. Previously, John starred in the Broadway hit, Oh, Hello on Broadway alongside Nick Kroll. He can most recently be heard in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse which won the Golden Globe for best Animated Feature Film.

In 2015 Mulaney released his 3rd hour stand up special a Netflix Original titled The Comeback Kid which the AV Club called "his best hour of his career." He began his career in New York's East Village and has since toured around the world.

In 2008, he began writing at Saturday Night Live where he appeared as a "Weekend Update" correspondent and co-created characters such as "Stefon" with Bill Hader. He currently writes for IFC's Documentary Now and for Netflix's Big Mouth on which he voices the character of Andrew. Mulaney's first comedy album, The Top Part, was released in 2009. He released his second Comedy Central special and album New In Town in 2012, and upon review Ken Tucker of Entertainment Weekly hailed Mulaney as "one of the best stand-up comics alive."

Pete Davidson is a cast member on Saturday Night Live, where he has delivered many memorable features at the Weekend Update desk. Pete can next be seen in Suicide Squad. He stars in Big Time Adolescence which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, and he is next set to star in Judd Apatow's next feature film for Universal Pictures, which he also co-wrote. Other film credits include Netflix's The Dirt, Netflix's Set It Up, John Turturro's Going Places, and Judd Apatow's Trainwreck. Pete's other television credits include Greg Garcia's The Guest Book for TBS and the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber and Rob Lowe. Pete was named one of Variety's Top 10 Comics to Watch in 2014.

Tickets may be purchased online at drphillipscenter.org, by calling 844.513.2014

Show Dates: Sunday, December 8, 2019

Show Time: 8 p.m.

Venue: Bob Carr Theater

Tickets: Start at $49.50

Presented by: Dr. Phillips Center





