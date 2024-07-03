Jazz Common Ground Unites The Past, Present And Future In JUDSON'S LIVE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will host five summer sessions of performances by Jazz Common Ground in Judson's Live from July 3, 2024 to July 24, 2024.

Jazz Common Ground is the sonic venture of brothers Jack and Jacob Kaiser, who first discovered America's artform through their jazz-musician grandfather and venue namesake, Judson Green.

Both Jack and Jacob were the opening act of Judson's Live when the venue opened to the public earlier this year and will return as part of the Dr. Phillips Center's Artist in Residency Program.

Immersed in the arts center for nearly five weeks, this program focuses on providing performers with access to resources including workshops, creating original material, developing connections with local artists and directing a band towards a creative vision through rehearsals and performing experience.

“We're excited to welcome back Jack and Jacob as part of our Artist in Residency Program this summer, “says Kathy Ramsberger, President & CEO of the Dr. Phillips Center. “Having these two talented artists develop their identity in collaboration with Judson's Live regulars creates a unique experience and carries on Judson's legacy.”

Jack Kaiser, a bassist and vocalist, breaks down the boundaries of music by tastefully blending genres and creating new sounds that inspire what new Gen Z artists bring to the world of music. Jacob Kaiser, pianist and vocalist, pulls from influences such as Motown and modern jazz. Guests can expect to hear R&B Blues and Soul with hints of 21st century western classical music from this duo.

In Jazz Common Ground, the Kaiser brothers will sync-up with rising talent and Judson's Live regulars, Gerald Law II on drums and Will Patrick on guitar.

On guitar, New York based guitarist Will Patrick will create a unique sound of his own which has been described as “fiery, soulful and eclectic.” On drums, Gerald Law II will bring the heartbeat to life and is known for his creative improv on stage. These rising talents sync up to bring the performances to new heights.

The Judson's Live season is supported by Frances & Peter Weldon, Cynthia & David Der Hagopian, Hattie Wolfe & Ed Sabori and other generous donors.

Dr. Phillips Center's 2024 season is supported by Experience Kissimmee.

To learn more about Jazz Common Ground or purchase tickets, visit drphillipscenter.org.

