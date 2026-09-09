IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE and RHINESTONE COWGIRLS Tickets on Sale at Garden Theatre on Plant

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Single tickets are on sale for two production: It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, the second show in the 2026-2027 theatrical season at Garden Theatre on Plant; Rhinestone Cowgirls: Legendary Ladies of Country Music, second of the concert series following the sold-out performance of The Rocket Man Show.

It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play runs December 10-13, and 17-20, 2026. Rhinestone Cowgirls plays for one night only Tuesday, December 8, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. Footloose the Musical single tickets are also currently on sale.

It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

December 10-13, and 17-20, 2026 - Showtimes vary

This beloved classic film takes the stage as a live 1940s radio broadcast as part of a season that celebrates the cinema house origins of Garden Theatre on Plant in historic downtown Winter Garden. The audience is in on the hilarious hijinks—and mishaps—as a small ensemble of performers attempts to portray all the characters live, complete with vintage sound effects and favorite songs.

The heartwarming story of George Bailey and his angel, Clarence, delivers nostalgic charm sure to put theatergoers of all ages in the holiday spirit.

Rhinestone Cowgirls

Tuesday, December 8, 2026 - 7:00 p.m.

A powerhouse musical tribute, Rhinestone Cowgirls celebrates the legendary women of country music with the iconic hits of artists like Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Reba McEntire, Shania Twain, and more.

This dynamic concert experience blends stunning vocals, humor, and heart into an unforgettable celebration of country music's greatest female stars.

The first production of the theatrical season, Footloose: The Musical, opens this month with single tickets available now.

Footloose: The Musical

September 24-27, October 1-4 and 8-11, 2026

With dynamic new songs augmenting the powerhouse hits from its bestselling Oscar-nominated score, Footloose celebrates the exhilaration of youth, the wisdom of listening to one another, and the power of forgiveness.

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