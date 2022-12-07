ICEBAR Orlando Announces 2023 New Year's Eve Around The World

ICEBAR Orlando is bringing in 2023 in style as Orlando's coolest night in town presents its 2023 New Year's Eve Around the World on Saturday, December 31 starting at 7pm.

The "Around the World" themed evening features specialty cocktails and entertainment highlighting different countries, a live DJ entertainment, ice sculptures, free digital souvenir photos and raffle giveaways. The following packages are available in limited quantity:

VIP Package (limited to 50 guests): $175 per person + $25 gratuity and tax - Includes reserved VIP seating in the Fire Lounge, VIP entry into the ICEBAR at midnight (11:30pm-12:30am), open Premium Bar from 8pm-10pm, Champagne Table Service from 11:30pm-12:30am, early access to Midnight Celebration Buffet from 11:30pm-12:30am, specialty party favors, VIP raffle entry and free digital souvenir photos.

ICE Package (limited to 250 guests): $110 per person + $15 gratuity and tax - Includes ICEBAR entry (excluding 11:30pm-12:30am), open Premium Bar from 8pm-10pm, Champagne Bar from 11:30pm-12:30am, Midnight Celebration Buffet at 12:30am, party favors, raffle entry and free digital souvenir photos.

General Admission (limited quantity): $75 per person + $10 gratuity and tax - Includes ICEBAR Entry (excluding 11:30pm-12:30am), Champagne Bar from 11:30pm-12:30am, Midnight Celebration Buffet at 12:30am, party favors, raffle entry and free digital souvenir photos.

Packages are available for purchase at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2213630®id=78&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FICEBAROrlando.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1buy-tickets/.

"It's time to ring in 2023 Around the World, and there is no cooler place to do so than ICEBAR Orlando," says Owner Thom Kerr. "We have had so much to celebrate this year, and we are very grateful to all of our customers that come out to see us from all across the globe. To tie into our beautiful new ICEBAR theme, Around the World, we will have specialty cocktails and entertainment highlighting different countries as they ring in the new year all throughout the evening. ICEBAR Orlando has so much to offer from drinks to food to unmatched entertainment, which we look forward to providing at our very special New Year's Eve Around the World."

Experience ICEBAR Orlando's 2022 Hollywood New Year's Eve Bash on December 31, 2022 starting at 7pm (age 21+). ICEBAR Orlando is located at 8967 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819. For more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2213630®id=78&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FICEBAROrlando.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call 407-426-7555.

Take a trip through the arctic at ICEBAR Orlando. Open since October 2008, ICEBAR Orlando houses the largest permanent ICEBAR in the world with over 70 tons of hand-carved ice. First to open in the USA, upon arriving, guests enter through the 3,000 square-foot Fire Lounge hot with DJs nightly and dancing. Then, they are suited for the 1.200 square-foot winter wonderland ICEBAR with thermal coats and gloves. Photographers are available to take complimentary pictures while guests enjoy the fabulously frozen ice sculptures and sip one of ICEBAR Orlando's many delicious cocktails chilled perfectly and served in a custom carved ice glass. VIP and Bottle Service are available. Hours of operation are Monday thru Thursday 5pm-12am, Friday and Saturday 5pm-2am, Sunday 5pm-12am. Guests 21+ are welcome at all times, while guests 8-20 years of age are welcome between 5pm-9pm.