Holiday Show With Miss Sammy Announced At Starlite Room

After enjoying four Sold Out Shows, great reviews, and many repeat patrons and standing ovations when their delightful FLAME And FORTUNE Game & Variety Show played during the Orlando Fringe Festival 2019, the show's creators and stars, Miss (Sam Singhaus) Sammy and Michael Wanzie have revamped and updated and sprinkled their hit game show with a holiday motif to be presented the first three Wednesday evenings in December 2019 as well as on Monday, December 16 in The Starlight Room @ Savoy.

All-New-For-Holiday-Season 2119, CHRISWANZAKKAH FLAME And FORTUNE - THE GAME SHOW And HILARIOUS HOLIDAY SPECTACLE is an entirely updated, appropriately-seasonalized edition of Wanzie and Miss Sammy's runaway Orlando Fringe Festival 2019 hit Game Show featuring sophisticated electronic gaming system and a "Jeopardy"-like game show set. Contestants selected from the audience are invited to join the show's hosts on stage to compete for the $100 in cash that is awarded at every performance.

Like its Fringe predecessor, this Christkwanzakkah edition of FLAME and FORTUNE is not simply a game show - It's also a "Holiday Spectacle" jam-packed with musical entertainment, comedy and parody bits. And since six audience members are selected to participate in each show every performance is uniquely entertaining.

For more information and tickets visit https://holidayflame.eventbrite.com or https://www.mondayflame.eventbrite.com.





