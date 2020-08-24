Hippodrome Theatre's New Works Festival Welcomes Play Submissions

Winners will be announced on October 9th, 2020.

The Hippodrome Theatre has announced its New Works Festival 2020! The Hipp is seeking original, creative plays written by FLORIDA RESIDENTS that are between 15-30 minutes long, contain no more than 6 characters and have never been published or produced. One page is approximately one minute of playing time.

The plays will be reviewed by a panel of professionals and will be judged based on the quality of writing and story.

The winning playwrights will be invited to participate in development and rehearsals of their works that will be featured in a weekend-long showcase online at the Hippodrome New Works Festival 2020 on November 14.

Please email scripts and submission material to Hippplayfest@gmail.com.

The Hippodrome will email each playwright a confirmation within three business days of your submissions arrival.

Submission Guidelines

Email submissions of complete scripts by be RECEIVED by noon on September 17, 2020

Plays must be 15-30 minutes long (approx 15-30 pages)

Writers may submit more than one play, but no more than two

Open to playwrights of all ages but must reside in Florida

Scripts must be original, unproduced and unpublished. Plays that have had readings or workshops are eligible

You Must Include With Your Submission:

A complete entry form that can be downloaded at thehipp.org

One clean copy of your script

A one-paragraph synopsis of the play and a full cast list with brief character descriptions

A short bio of the playwright

Follows the Standard American Format

