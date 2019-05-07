Garden Theatre Announces Interactive Movie Series

Garden Theatre is known for its professional stage shows, education programs, and summer Milk Money Movies, but the theatre is now expanding into interactive movies for film buffs of all ages. In the 2019 - 2020 season, the Garden will host six Interactive Movie events. The Milk Money Movie series returns with changes to the ticketing process: guests will now be able to purchase tickets in advance.

The 2019 - 2020 Interactive Movie lineup includes The Princess Bride, Hocus Pocus, The Rocky Horror Picture Show Experience, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Monty Python and the Holy Grail Sing-Along, and Mary Poppins. The interactive movies will feature pre-show events such as trivia, games, and costume contests, as well as in-show sing-alongs, prop bags, and some added theatre magic.

The Princess Bride (1987, PG) | June 9, 2019 | 7:30 pm

Inconceivable! Westley must rescue his beloved Buttercup from Prince Humperdink, but Vizzini, Fezzik, and Inigo Montoya are just a few of the iconic characters who stand in his way.

Hocus Pocus (1993, PG) | September 15, 2019 | 7:30 pm

I put a spell on you! Follow along as Max, Dani, and Allison try to stop the witchy Sanderson Sisters from casting a spell on the whole town of Salem.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Experience (1975, R) | October 31, 2019 | 10:00 pm

It's just a jump to the left! This Halloween event features interactive pre-show entertainment and the 1975 cult hit film. Prop Bags: $8

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992, PG) | December 15, 2019 | 7:30 pm

The Wet Bandits are back! Can Kevin stop them from ruining Christmas in The Big Apple?

Monty Python and the Holy Grail Sing-Along (1975, PG) | March 29, 2020 | 7:30 pm

Ni! Dress up as your favorite character and act along as King Arthur and his motley crew struggle to find the Holy Grail in this British cult classic film.

Mary Poppins (1964, G) | May 10, 2020 | 7:30 pm

Practically perfect in every way! Sing along to "A Spoonful of Sugar" and "Step in Time" with the Banks family and everyone's favorite nanny.

Sponsored by the City of Winter Garden, the family-favorite Milk Money Movies return for Summer 2019, with changes to the ticketing process. Guests will now be able to purchase reserved seating in advance. Tickets are available online, at the Box Office, or over the phone at 407-877-4736. Tickets are $3 and include a small popcorn and juice box.

June 11: The Incredibles (2004, PG)

June 18: Frozen (2013, PG)

June 25: Shrek (2001, PG)

July 2: Wreck-It Ralph (2012, PG)

July 9: Finding Nemo (2003, G)

July 16: Beauty and the Beast (1991, G)

July 23: Horton Hears a Who! (2008, G)

July 30: Tangled (2010, PG)

Interactive Movie Tickets: $15. Groups of 10 or more can receive a discount on tickets and should call 407-877-4736 ext. 208 or email groupsales@gardentheatre.org.

Milk Money Movie Tickets: $3. Ticket includes small popcorn and juice box.

Tickets may be purchased by calling 407-877-4736 ext. 0, in person at the Garden Theatre Box Office at 160 West Plant Street in Winter Garden, or online at gardentheatre.org.

Milk Money Movies are sponsored by the City of Winter Garden. This project is funded in part by Orange County Government through the Arts and Cultural Affairs Program, the Department of State, division of Cultural Affairs, the Florida Council of Arts and Culture, and the State of Florida. Additional funding from United Arts of Central Florida, home of OrlandoAtPlay.com and UAArtsEd.com.





