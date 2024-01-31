Fringe ArtSpace to Present THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME & More in February

Renowned storyteller and Fringe favorite Paul Strickland returns with a storytelling workshop, More Than Words, and two performances.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

Fringe ArtSpace will present the following shows this February: the William Daniel Mills Theatre Company's The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time tells the story of a gifted boy called Christopher who investigates the killing of his neighbor's dog and in doing so has an adventure of self-discovery. 

Renowned storyteller and Fringe favorite Paul Strickland returns with a storytelling workshop, More Than Words, and two performances, Most Requested where Paul will perform audience favorites and Brand Spankin' New-Fangled where Paul will showcase never-before-heard stories and songs. 

In Beverly Cole's raucous comedy, The Smoking Gun, Neil's parents try to help him find his footing as their divorce tears his life in two, and he navigates life bouncing between two separate households. 

Plus, members of the inaugural Collective, Without Fear Theatre showcase the neurodiversity-affirming story of two strangers learning to connect using more than words featuring a live band acting as narrator with a 1970's rock flare in FIND ME: A Modern Rock Opera.

-The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time: Friday, February 2 - Sunday February 4 @ 7:30pm/2pm

-Paul Strickland's More Than Words: Storytelling Workshop: Tuesday, February 6 @ 6pm, Most Requested: February 7 @ 7:30pm, Brand Spankin' New-Fangled: February 8 @ 7:30pm

-The Smoking Gun: Friday, February 9 – Sunday, February 11 @ 8pm/2pm

-FIND ME: A Modern Rock Opera: Friday, February 23 – Sunday, March 3 @ 7:30pm/2pm

Events will take place at Fringe ArtSpace, 54 West Church Street, Suite 201, Orlando, FL 32801

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.fringeartspace.org.

For general information, updates and what's to come at Fringe ArtSpace, visit Click Here.  For more information on Club Fringe and how to become a member, email development@orlandofringe.org.  For artists or volunteers interested in getting involved with Fringe ArtSpace, email booking@orlandofringe.org and volunteer@orlandofringe.org.




