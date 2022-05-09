Florida Native Comes Home To The Orlando Fringe With Solo Show THE PRINCESS STRIKES BACK

Writer/Performer Victoria Montalbano presents her solo show, The Princess Strikes Back: One Woman's Search for the Space Cowboy of her Dreams at the Orlando Fringe Festival. The show will run in the Blue Venue at the Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803, for 6 performances from May 18 - 29, 2022 .

In 1997, 13-year-old Victoria Montalbano was introduced to her perfect man, Han Solo, and she's been looking for him ever since. Watch her grow from awkward theatre kid to professional out of work actress while swiping her way through a galaxy far, far away!

VICTORIA MONTALBANO grew up as a "theatre kid" in Sarasota, FL where she immersed herself in local performing arts. She is now a Chicago-based actress, writer, storyteller, and producer. Her stories have been featured at STORY CLUB CHICAGO, UNIVERSAL SOUND, TENX9 CHICAGO, WE HAVE QUESTIONS, POUR ONE OUT, and more. Since the world premiere live-stream of The Princess Strikes Back in 2021, the show has been produced live around the Chicagoland area, and virtually as part of Theatre Crude in Oklahoma City and the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival. She has performed in Storefront Theatres all over Chicago, including Redtwist Theatre, Pegasus Theatre and Pride Arts, and was part of the iO Chicago improv team, Plus-Prov. Selected Theatre: Twelfth Night (Olivia), The Comedy of Errors (Dromio of Syracuse), Arms and the Man (Louka), and Tony n' Tina's Wedding (Donna/Terry). TV/New Media: Apartment 101 (Recurring Guest Star), Chi-Nannigans (Co-Star), The Studio (Co-Star). Podcast: Co-host Now Kiss! A Shipping Podcast. VICTORIA has a degree in Drama from Syracuse University. More info at: www.VictoriaNotVicky.com

"I have wanted to bring this show to Florida since it was still in the workshop phase", says Montalbano. "The local theatre communities in Florida are incredible, there's nothing like them anywhere else. When I was growing up, those communities were my 'hang out spot', and that time in my life heavily informs the material in The Princess Strikes Back. I am so excited to be back performing in my home state for the first time in 15 years!"

The Princess Strikes Back: One Woman's Search for the Space Cowboy of her Dreams

Written and Performed by: Victoria Montalbano

Directed: Vincent J. Greco

Costume Design: Emily Nelson

7:00 PM Wednesday, May 18 ***Discount Night!

2:30 PM Saturday, May 21

8:30 PM Sunday, May 22

10:00 PM Thursday, May 26

9:30 PM Saturday, May 28

1: 45 PM Sunday, May 29

Blue Venue at Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803

General: $15; Student/Senior/Military/Theme Park Employee: $13; 5/18 Discount Show: $6

RUNNING TIME: 60 Minutes

TICKETS

SHOW WEBSITE