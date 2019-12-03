Florida Festival Of New Musicals Sets New Record For Submissions As Process For Finalists Continues!

The 4th annual Florida Festival of New Musicals is well underway at The Winter Park Playhouse. Forty (40) submissions were accepted from writers and composers both nationally and internationally between July and September 2019, which was up from the 29 musicals tendered the year before. The Playhouse has steadily increased its submissions every year since the Festival's inception in 2017, which is an indicator of the Florida Festival of New Musicals growing strength and reputation.

Phase 1 of the selection process took place July to September, during which the Artistic Panel of eight theatre professionals read and evaluated the submissions and made the first round of cuts. Eighteen (18) musicals were selected out of the original pool of 40 submissions.

The final goal is to select 6 original musical works by March of 2020. A one-hour version of each will then be performed in a non-staged format, fully read and sung by a cast of professional actors, singers and musicians at the festival. Along with members of the artistic community, the general public will be able to attend and experience the new works during the Festival. The Florida Festival of New Musicals is slated for June 18 - 21, 2020 and will take place at The Playhouse. Tickets for the 4th annual Florida Festival of New Musicals will go on sale in April of 2020.

The Winter Park Playhouse created The Florida Festival of New Musicals to advance and elevate the original American art form of Musical Theater by fostering the development of new musicals and the artistic growth of writers and composers. The festival, led by Playhouse Artistic Director Roy Alan, will continue to be the only festival of its kind in the region and is similar to festivals in New York City, Seattle, Chicago, Washington D.C. and Los Angeles.

The Winter Park Playhouse is a registered 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization and a professional theatre proudly affiliated with Actors' Equity Association and The National Alliance for Musical Theatre.





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You