FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE Comes to The Winter Park Playhouse in March

The Winter Park Playhouse continues its 2023-2o24 Series of Professional Musicals with its next Mainstage production of the popular Broadway hit - Five Guys Named Moe - playing March 15 - April 20, 2024. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday matinee performances at 2 p.m. and select Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

An exuberant tribute to the music of rhythm and blues pioneer and alto saxophonist, Louis Jordan, Five Guys Named Moe is an international sensation written and conceived by Clarke Peters. Initially produced in London's West End by the legendary Cameron Mackintosh, this exhilarating, all-embracing theatrical experience moved to Broadway in 1992 and was nominated for two Tony Awards.

Jump into this swinging high-energy show! Nomax's world has been turned upside down and all he needs is the right music - and the right guys - to get him through. Enter five guys named Moe, stepping out through the radio to cajole and uplift him with dancing and dozens of dynamic rhythm and blues/jazz songs from the extraordinary Louis Jordan.

The Winter Park Playhouse production boasts a superb professional cast of performers including - E. Mani Cadet*, Eric Green, Darryl Reuben Hall*, Adourin Owens, James Berkley*, and Brandon Martin*.

Joshian Morales* will direct, Roy Alan* and Joshian Morales* will co-choreograph, and Brandon Martin* will music direct the production. Christopher Leavy will conduct The Playhouse band which will feature Mr. Leavy on piano, Chris Mewhinney on bass, Ned Wilkinson on horns and Sam Forrest on percussion.

The Herald Tribune says ... Five Guys Named Moe has "a high-stepping, bright-voiced group of singers and dancers, who work up a sweat during the opening number and don't let up, until the curtain comes down two hours later. "

Ticket prices are $46 evenings, $43 senior evenings, $39 matinees, $23 preview performances, $20 students (15-25 years), active military and theatrical industry professionals. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students 25 years and younger) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available. Call for special group rates for 10 or more people.

To purchase tickets or for more information call the box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.

* Member Actors' Equity Association