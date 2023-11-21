Experience the Magic of the Holidays with the CFCArts Youth Theatre and Community Choir Performances

This winter season, celebrate the delight of what makes the holidays sparkle with joy. Join Central Florida Community Arts in three sweet artistic treats sure to put you in the Christmas spirit. Performances will feature the talents of the CFCArts Community Choir and Youth Theatre programs.

The CFCArts Community Choir is the biggest community choir in the nation, with around 300 performers per season. Whether individuals are seasoned singers or just enjoy lifting their voices in song, the Community Choir provides an inclusive space for everyone to come together and create beautiful music.

CFCArts Youth Programs offer young performers aged 4 through 12th grade a unique platform to showcase their artistic talents while giving back to the community. Young performers participate in various shows, giving each of them a chance to gain confidence and valuable skills they can use throughout their lifetime.

“It's time for the show! So light up the tree and queue the snow! It's Christmas time at the movies,” or so the song goes!

Get in the holiday spirit with the CFCArts Community Choir in their latest production—and return of a local holiday tradition—Christmas at the Movies: A Very Merry Sequel. Featuring a talented cast of actors, dancers, a 50-piece orchestra, and nearly 300 singers from across Central Florida, this show is a must-see for anyone looking to experience the magic of Christmas through the power of music.

From classic holiday tunes like “Somewhere in My Memory” from Home Alone, A Muppet Christmas Carol Medley, and “When Christmas Comes to Town” from The Polar Express, the performance will take you on a journey through some of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time.

“There is something so genuine and comforting about Christmas music and the connection to core memories that last a lifetime. While all the members come from different backgrounds and experiences, together they create an impactful community of artists that I am honored and humbled to lead,” said Choir Director Brandon Fender.

Don't miss out on the chance to be part of a heartwarming and unforgettable production guaranteed to entertain and enchant audiences of all ages. Join CFCArts at Northland in Longwood on December 7 and 8 for an evening full of joy, laughter, and holiday cheer!

To wrap up CFCArts' holiday celebrations just in time for Christmas, experience the magic of everyone's favorite reindeer in The Youth Theatre's production of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr. This beloved holiday classic comes to life in a musical adaptation of the popular television special. With familiar tunes and beloved characters, one is sure to have a "Holly Jolly Christmas" full of cheer and wonder.

“If you are a fan of dancing, especially Fosse-inspired choreography, you're in for a special treat!” Director Charis Watler boasted, “The choreographer and I threw these kids some difficult choreography (arguably more advanced than their little feet are used to), and they crushed it! The kids were also often challenged to make up their own blocking during this rehearsal process.”

When Watler reflected on past holiday seasons and this uplifting performance, she reminded us, "It is so easy to get so caught up in the commercialism and chaos that we forget what is important. Let's not forget what the story of Rudolph represents: the importance of family relationships, loving our neighbors despite our differences, and even the impact of self-sacrificial love.”

Join CFCArts Youth Theatre for a heartwarming production that celebrates the true spirit of Christmas at the Trinity Preparatory School Auditorium on December 15 and December 16.

The CFCArts Youth Theatre actors will also tell the classic Christmas tale, A Christmas Carol the Musical. On a journey through his past, present, and future, Ebenezer Scrooge must face his selfish ways before it's too late. Will his holiday spirit be filled with joy, or will he “Bah! Humbug!” his way through another Christmas season?

Not only have Youth Theatre actors spent time rehearsing for their performance, but they've also spent time giving back to those who need the most holiday cheer. Director Leah Poratta said, “They've baked goodies for the families and children at two local Ronald McDonald House Charities and have been living, breathing reminders of what it can look like when ‘the world becomes a family' in their kindness and grace towards each other.”

A Christmas Carol the Musical runs December 1 and 2 at the Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts with three currently sold-out shows.

As the Community Choir unites their voices in harmony and The Youth Theatre showcases its artistic prowess, these performances will not only entertain but also echo the sentiments of compassion, unity, and the timeless values that define the true meaning of the holidays. Don't miss your chance to partake in these heartwarming festivities, weaving tales of love, kindness, and the spirit of togetherness this December.

Christmas at the Movies: A Very Merry Sequel

Date: December 7 @ 7:30 p.m. and December 8 @ 7:30 p.m.

Location: Northland Church

522 Dog Track Road, Longwood, FL 32750

Tickets: Starting at $10.

More information is available at Click Here.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.

Date: December 15 @ 7 p.m. and December 16 @ 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Location: Trinity Preparatory School Auditorium

5700 Trinity Prep Lane, Winter Park, FL 32792

Tickets: Starting at $10. Children under 3 are FREE.

More information is available at Click Here.



Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) is a nonprofit organization that exists to build and serve the community through the arts. Besides producing seasonal concerts, the heartbeat of CFCArts is to give back to the community by providing affordable arts experiences for all ages and abilities. Visit CFCArts.com for more information.