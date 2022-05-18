Dr. Phillips Center Presents Disney Musicals In Schools At Walt Disney Theater

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Presented Disney Musicals in Schools' Student Share Celebration on Tuesday evening at the Walt Disney Theater. More than 185 students from Central Florida had an opportunity to sing and dance through Disney Musicals in Schools, which is designed to create sustainable theater programs in elementary schools.

There are currently nine active schools in the program, including this year's four new participating schools from Orange and Osceola counties-Dover Shores Elementary, Michigan Avenue Elementary, Neptune Elementary and Partin Settlement Elementary. Each of these schools produced a Disney KIDS musical, and as a capstone to the experience, came together to perform a number on the professional Broadway stage in front of an audience of students, teachers, family and community members. This year's theme song was, "It Starts With a Dream," written by none other than the extraordinarily gifted film and musical theater composer, Alan Menken. Along with performing the theme song collectively, the schools selected a musical number from each of their Disney KIDS musicals--Aladdin KIDS, Frozen KIDS and Lion King KIDS.

"We are so thankful for our partnership with Disney and the Disney Musicals in Schools program," said Kathy Ramsberger, president and CEO at the Dr. Phillips Center. "It is a remarkable opportunity for teachers and students to enjoy the unique world of musical theater. We hope the schools can take what they've learned and continue implementing it across their curriculums for years to come."

The participating schools undergo a 17-week musical theater residency, led by a team of teaching artists trained by Dr. Phillips Center and Disney Theatrical Productions, at no cost. Each school receives performance rights, educational support materials and guidance from the teaching artists to learn how to produce, direct, choreograph and music direct a 30-minute Disney KIDS musical.