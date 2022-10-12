Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dr. Phillips Center Presents Celebrating Hispanic Voices: An Evening Of Spoken Word This Week

The event is on October 14.

Orlando News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 12, 2022  

On Friday, October 14, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will present Celebrating Hispanic Voices: An Evening of Spoken Word. This free, dynamic showcase in Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater will feature premier Hispanic spoken word poets from around the country that will give guests a taste of the rich culture of the Hispanic people. The experience will be curated and co-hosted by the City of Orlando's Poet Laureate, Shawn Welcome and Hispanic spoken word poet, Xavier Alexander.

The showcase concludes a week-long spoken word residency of performance poetry workshops at Colonial, Boone and Tohopekaliga High Schools facilitated by Welcome and Alexander. During the workshops, students are provided a free writing space and introduced to the intricacies of a live performance, spoken word technique and presentation. The schools' own emerging artists will also have the opportunity to showcase their talent and newly learned techniques on October 14 as they share the stage with premiere spoken word poets.

"This is an amazing opportunity for the students and the spoken word community to use their voices in response to the world around them through the artistry of their unique poetic pieces," said Welcome. "The show will amplify the creative voices of our Hispanic youth by giving them a platform to celebrate culture, self-identity, love, perseverance and family."

Guests can register and attend Celebrating Hispanic Voices: An Evening of Spoken Word for free by visiting drphillipscenter.org.

Show and event details:

Dr. Phillips Center presents

Celebrating Hispanic Voices: An Evening of Spoken Word

Friday, October 14, 2022 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater | 7 p.m.

Supported by OUC - The Reliable One


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Dr. Phillips Center Presents Celebrating Hispanic Voices: An Evening Of Spoken Word This WeekDr. Phillips Center Presents Celebrating Hispanic Voices: An Evening Of Spoken Word This Week
October 12, 2022

On Friday, October 14, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will present Celebrating Hispanic Voices: An Evening of Spoken Word. This free, dynamic showcase in Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater will feature premier Hispanic spoken word poets from around the country that will give guests a taste of the rich culture of the Hispanic people.
Ballet Tessera Presents THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOWBallet Tessera Presents THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW
October 12, 2022

Ballet Tessera, a new contemporary ballet company in Central Florida, is producing entirely original works, beginning with a World Premiere: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow at the Dr. Phillips Center's Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater.
King Center Announces Nate Bargatze BE FUNNY TOUR, March 2023King Center Announces Nate Bargatze BE FUNNY TOUR, March 2023
October 11, 2022

Comedian Nate Bargatze announced today 26 dates for his 2023 THE BE FUNNY TOUR that will include a stop at the King Center for the Performing Arts in Melbourne, Florida for the first time ever, on Friday, March 24 at 7 PM.
CARBONELL AWARDS Issue Revised List of Nominations for 2021-2022 Theatre SeasonCARBONELL AWARDS Issue Revised List of Nominations for 2021-2022 Theatre Season
October 11, 2022

After announcing this year’s list of Carbonell Award nominations last Friday, the organization quickly realized that clarifications and additions were necessary. This invariably happens with any complicated, first-time process, so the nonprofit organization ordered a recalculation of the scores in all 20 categories.
Ballet Tessera Presents THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW In Association With The Skyra FoundationBallet Tessera Presents THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW In Association With The Skyra Foundation
October 10, 2022

Ballet Tessera, a new contemporary ballet company in Central Florida, is producing entirely original works, beginning with a World Premiere: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow at the Dr. Phillips Center's Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater.