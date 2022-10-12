Dr. Phillips Center Presents Celebrating Hispanic Voices: An Evening Of Spoken Word This Week

On Friday, October 14, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will present Celebrating Hispanic Voices: An Evening of Spoken Word. This free, dynamic showcase in Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater will feature premier Hispanic spoken word poets from around the country that will give guests a taste of the rich culture of the Hispanic people. The experience will be curated and co-hosted by the City of Orlando's Poet Laureate, Shawn Welcome and Hispanic spoken word poet, Xavier Alexander.

The showcase concludes a week-long spoken word residency of performance poetry workshops at Colonial, Boone and Tohopekaliga High Schools facilitated by Welcome and Alexander. During the workshops, students are provided a free writing space and introduced to the intricacies of a live performance, spoken word technique and presentation. The schools' own emerging artists will also have the opportunity to showcase their talent and newly learned techniques on October 14 as they share the stage with premiere spoken word poets.

"This is an amazing opportunity for the students and the spoken word community to use their voices in response to the world around them through the artistry of their unique poetic pieces," said Welcome. "The show will amplify the creative voices of our Hispanic youth by giving them a platform to celebrate culture, self-identity, love, perseverance and family."

Guests can register and attend Celebrating Hispanic Voices: An Evening of Spoken Word for free by visiting drphillipscenter.org.

Show and event details:

Dr. Phillips Center presents

Celebrating Hispanic Voices: An Evening of Spoken Word

Friday, October 14, 2022 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater | 7 p.m.

Supported by OUC - The Reliable One