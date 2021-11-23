Dr. Phillips Center Announces Updated Health & Safety Guidelines

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts announced it has lifted the mask and negative COVID-19 test requirement for guests and artists attending or working indoor shows and events effective today, November 23. Unvaccinated individuals continue to be strongly encouraged to wear masks indoors.

These health and safety updates are in agreement with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's newly released rate of transmission data and recommendation for Orange County.

Select indoor shows and events may require all guests to wear masks as requested by artists or the event organizers, including the 2021/2022 FAIRWINDS Broadway in Orlando season, which will require all guests 2 years of age and older to wear a mask.

The Dr. Phillips Center has also paused its internal COVID-19 Vaccination Policy as a result of recent legislation signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature. Vaccination is not currently required for employment or participation in educational programming at the arts center.

Face coverings continue to be required for all unvaccinated colleagues and students when working indoors and where social distancing is not practical and are strongly recommended when working outdoors in crowded spaces.

The arts center updates its health and safety protocols based on guidance from federal, state and local officials. For the most recent policies, please visit drphillipscenter.org/explore/health-safety-updates. Guests with accessibility questions or who want additional information about these protocols may call 407.839.0119 or email guestservices@drphillipscenter.org.