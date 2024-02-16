Deejay Young to Return to The Winter Park Playhouse Spotlight Cabaret Series With SOMEWHERE IN THE CROWD

Hot off the celebrated TV show The Voice, Deejay Young will come home to The Winter Park Playhouse to perform his latest solo cabaret- Somewhere In The Crowd - in the theatre's Spotlight Cabaret Series March 20 and 21, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. Playhouse Music Director, Mr. Christopher Leavy, will accompany on piano.

Somewhere In The Crowd will give audiences an insider look at Deejay’s journey as he tells his story through many genres of music that shaped his career including Broadway hits, R&B classics, standards and original works.

Deejay Young is both an acclaimed musical theatre performer and a superb vocalist and recording artist. He most recently performed in the National Tour of the award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton, playing many parts and most notably Aaron Burr and the title role of Alexander Hamilton.

Recently, on the popular TV show The Voice, Deejay wowed audiences and judges and became part of the notable Mr. John Legend's team. He has performed on The Playhouse Mainstage in the sold-out productions of Ain't Misbehavin' and Rat Pack Lounge.

Born and raised in Tampa, Deejay began his career at the young age of 5 as a supporting actor on the National Tour of the hit gospel theatrical stage play, Daddy Please Don't Leave. He has performed at many prestigious venues worldwide such as Radio City Music Hall, and Kobe World Hall in Osaka, Japan. Other memorable regional credits include Finding Nemo: The Musical and Hairspray (Broadway World Award).

For his recording work, Deejay has garnered an NAACP Act-So Gold Medalist Award, 4 Independent Music Awards, and 2 Contemporary A Cappella Recording Awards.

"We are beyond thrilled and honored to have Deejay back home at The Playhouse with his new cabaret! He is an incredible performer and always blows patrons away with his extraordinary talent. Book your tickets right away-he will sell out!" confirms Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

General Admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. The cabaret performances will take place in the theatre lobby and seating is limited. Lobby doors and bar open at 6:30 pm and the cabaret begins at 7:30 pm. Advance reservations and early arrival are strongly recommended. Tickets sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.

The live cabaret will be filmed and available to enjoy virtually April 12 - 15, 2024. A private link will be sent at 5:00 pm on Friday, April 12. Virtual tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office.