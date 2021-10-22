Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concerts Will Return to EPCOT in 2022

The concerts will run January 14 through February 21, 2022.

Oct. 22, 2021  
Disney on Broadway concerts will return to EPCOT in Walt Disney World beginning in 2022. The concerts will run January 14 through February 21, 2022.

Get swept away by the songs you love during Disney on Broadway performances at EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. Sit back and sing along with show-stopping numbers from legendary Disney musicals. Every 2 weeks, we'll welcome different pairs of DISNEY ON BROADWAY stars to perform some of the songs they helped make famous, plus other sensational tunes.

Further updates will be announced at a later date at https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/entertainment/epcot/broadway-concert-series/.


From This Author Stephi Wild