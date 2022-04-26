Creative City Project Presents THE SEASONS Orchestral Event Coming To The Plaza in May

Creative City Project announces their latest immersive experience "The Seasons" debuting at The Plaza Live on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28, 2022. In partnership with Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, The Seasons features live musicians playing Vivaldi's symphony accompanied by large-scale projections and sensory elements filling the room. Wind, snow, falling leaves and other seasonal, sensory elements and surprises will combine to create a totally new orchestral experience that brings art to life. The Seasons is also accompanied by small bites inspired by each season.

The Seasons is presented by Massey Services. It is brought to audiences by the creators of "Re:Charge", "Down the Rabbit Hole" and the annual IMMERSE festival in Downtown Orlando, producing another unforgettable, immersive, innovative arts experience for all.

"The Seasons is a totally unique orchestral experience that audiences have never seen before," says Creative City Project Executive Director Heide Evans. "We are extremely fortunate to partner with Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra and present a fantastic night out filled with orchestral music, large scale projections of classic art masterpieces and surprises to engage all of the senses and bring art to life. As we continue our mission to deliver creative, epic programming all year long, we guarantee The Seasons is not to be missed."

To elevate the sensory experience, Creative City Project is also partnering with La Jetée Perfumery and Apothecary in Invanhoe Village. Owner Joseph Todd will curate a scent for each season - making selections from their line of boutique fragrances from around the world.

LOCATION: The Plaza Live, 425 North Bumby Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803

DATES: Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28, 2022

TICKETS: Tickets are $50 per person for a Premium Seat Ticket, which includes The Seasons Sampler bites. General Admission Tickets are $35 per person. Purchase at: www.creativecityproject.com/the-seasons-orlando.

LEARN MORE: www.creativecityproject.com/the-seasons-orlando