Creative City Project Premieres HAPPY FRIGHTS and HAUNTING NIGHTS This Fall

The installations are coming to Harry P. Leu Gardens for the fall, select dates from September 29, 2023 - October 31, 2023.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

The makers of the most spectacular, innovative, immersive art experiences in Central Florida and beyond, Creative City Project and Memoir Agency, announce a joint venture with the debut of two brand new installations “Happy Frights” and “Haunting Nights” coming to Harry P. Leu Gardens for the fall, select dates from September 29, 2023 - October 31, 2023.

Creative City Project and Memoir Agency bring Happy Frights and Haunting Nights to life - An artful, exciting Halloween experience in the forests of Leu Gardens featuring immersive worlds, fun fall-inspired encounters and a few jump scares, plus fantastic seasonal food and drinks.  Gather the entire family and enter into exciting immersive worlds!

“Since the first event we did at Leu Gardens, our audiences have been asking for a Halloween experience,” says Cole NeSmith, Founder and Creative Director of Creative City Project.  “We’re so grateful to finally be able to bring not just one, but two exciting shows to life this fall.  Our team has put something together that we know is going to be so fun for every one of our guests.  Whether it’s a fun night out with the family or a chance to gather with friends, I’m so grateful that - once again - we can bring our community together for these totally unique, artful and enjoyable Halloween shows!”

Happy Frights is an all-ages, family-friendly trick-or-treat adventure through 12 immersive worlds.  Happy Frights will provide guests an opportunity to meet a dancing bridge-troll, walk through a garden of sunflowers, explore a neon-light maze, climb up a giant hay-pyramid, celebrate Dia de Muertos and so much more - all while visiting eight trick-or-treat stations along the way.  Haunting Nights is an artful, elevated Halloween event with a few thrilling surprises.  Guests will encounter several characters throughout the journey that will provide a heightened level of thrill that may elevate their heart rate just a little bit.  Haunting Nights has just the right amount of chilling amusement for anyone 13 and up.

"We are excited  to partner with Memoir Agency and Creative City Project to offer a new immersive Halloween experience in the Gardens," says the Gardens Executive Director Jennifer D'hollander.  "Visitors can choose from two adventures – more spooky or more fun, so there’s something for every age.”

Tickets start at $25 per person and can be purchased at www.halloweeninthegarden.com.

LOCATION: Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803

DATES: Select dates from September 29, 2023 - October 31, 2023

TIMES: Happy Frights entry times begin at 5pm.  Haunting Nights entry times begin at 7:30pm.

TICKETS: Tickets start at $25 per person.  Purchase at: www.halloweeninthegarden.com.



Recommended For You