Classic Musical Comedy SWEET CHARITY Comes To The Annie Russell Theatre At Rollins College

April 19 through 27, a hopelessly romantic but comically unfortunate dance hall hostess, Charity Hope Valentine, takes Winter Park audiences along on her journey to find the man of her dreams. Originally directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse, the classic Sweet Charity showcases the energy, humor, and heartbreak of life in New York City in the late 1960s. With a book by iconic comedy writer Neil Simon, and beloved tunes like "Big Spender" and "If My Friends Could See Me Now," this American classic careens through the vibrant streets of the Big Apple as seen through the eyes of the eternally optimistic Charity.

The musical marks the final show of Season 86 at the historic Annie Russell Theatre on the Rollins College campus. "This musical boldly reminds us that not every story has a happy ending," says director Missy Barnes, on faculty at Rollins. "We see the very human reactions Charity has towards the challenging and often unusual situations she faces. Uniquely, this musical script includes meatier scenes that allow us to explore these fascinating characters." Also unique to Sweet Charity is lyricist Dorothy Fields. She is one of a handful of women who held a significant role on a musical's creative team anywhere in the twentieth century. Barnes says, "[Fields'] own story of triumph over the odds is perhaps more uplifting than that of this show's protagonist."

There are eight chances to catch the performance between Friday, April 19th and Saturday, April 27th. Tickets are $20, with discounts available for students and seniors. An opening night ticket includes admission to a reception immediately following the performance - light appetizers, a butlered champagne toast, and live music. For tickets, visit rollins.edu/annie or call (407) 646-2145.





