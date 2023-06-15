Change Of Venue For MASS APPEAL Announced

The Wanzie Presents production of “Mass Appeal” - originally slated to be presented at White Elephant Cabaret Theater - will now be presented on stage in the Starlite Room @ Savoy where curtain time has been moved up to 7:30 pm for the evening performances on Friday July 14th and Saturday July 22. The Sunday, July 23 matinee remains a 2:00 pm curtain time.

Those who have purchased tickets for the shows at White Elephant need do nothing except show up at Savoy on the date for which you have secured a ticket. The Eventbrite ticketing site has been updated to include these new particulars and ticket sales remain active at this time.

This change in venue results in a decreased capacity so patrons are encouraged to secure ticket(s) in advance to see Stephen Lewis and Wanzie as sparring Catholics in this provocative, challenging, contemporary and humorous play under the direction of Frank McClain - "MASS APPEAL".



For tickets for opening night - Friday, July 14, at 7:30 pm:

Click Here



For tickets for Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 pm:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mass-appeal-tickets-635467820357?aff=ebdssbdestsearch



For tickets for Sunday, July 23 at 2 pm:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mass-appeal-tickets-635480046927?aff=ebdssbdestsearch