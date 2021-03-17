Central Florida Dreamplex and OCA Partnering to Open Orlando Facility Serving Children and Adults With Disabilities

The Central Florida Dreamplex (Dreamplex) and OCA (Opportunity, Community, Ability Inc) are teaming up to serve the Orlando community. Through the generous support of Ten Talents Foundation, OCA and the Dreamplex's Orlando operations will move to a new location at 5165 Adanson St. in Orlando. This shared space will allow for continued growth of therapeutic, recreational, and vocational rehabilitation programs for both organizations, as well as numerous collaborative opportunities with each other and with members of the Orlando community.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with OCA and forever grateful to Ten Talents Foundation for making this venture possible! The Dreamplex and OCA are a perfect fit to provide essential and recreational services to those with special needs and disabilities in our community. We look forward to working in tandem with OCA to continue turning dreams into realities for our members, patients, and guests!" - Cameron Gomes, CEO, Central Florida Dreamplex

"From our humble beginning in 1991 treating 13 patients in their homes, to this new home in Orange County, it is God's perfect-timing blessing for so many in Central Florida." -Amy Gomes, Therapy Director and Founder, Central Florida Dreamplex and Central Florida Pediatric Therapy Foundation

"OCA is the perfect partner for the next steps in Orlando. Our programs complement one another and allow us to meet the needs of the whole family. The community we have created together will allow families to not only feel connected and supported, but also to experience a sense of belonging." -Rachel Mangan, Orlando Director, Central Florida Dreamplex

"OCA and Central Florida Dreamplex working together under the same roof is a dream situation for us. We look forward to the power this great partnership will bring to both organizations and allow us to serve even more of the Central FL families that need our support." AJ Adamczak, Board President, OCA

"OCA is thrilled to join Central Florida Dreamplex in servicing the special needs community. We feel blessed that two likeminded nonprofits are able to make a significant impact in programming and allow parents a peace of mind knowing that they can get a variety of services under one roof." Silvia Haas, Co-Founder-Executive Director, OCA

"The joining of commitment, compassion, and clinical expertise between OCA and Central Florida Dreamplex will provide the Central Florida Community with a therapeutic and recreational experience that is currently unobtainable. Individuals will now be able to meet their variety of special needs under one roof with a dedicated and knowledgeable staff. This partnership will raise the bar of service excellence across a variety of specialized products to improve the lives of the special needs community." Margaret Newman Thornton, Co-Founder and Director of Operations, OCA

The Central Florida Dreamplex opened its first location in Clermont, FL in 2015 and expanded to open a therapy clinic in Orlando in 2020. Its mission is to provide opportunity and inclusion of all persons, regardless of ability, for sport, recreation, therapy, and employment. Its programs include traditional and recreational therapies, educational enrichment programs, adaptive sports, recreational special-interest classes, and group fitness classes for individuals of all ages with physical and/or intellectual disabilities. Members, patients, and visitors to Dreamplex facilities represent a diverse list of disabilities, including Autism Spectrum Disorder, Down Syndrome, Sensory Processing Disorder, Cerebral Palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amputees, visual impairments, and other learning and intellectual disabilities. To learn more about the Central Florida Dreamplex, please visit www.cfldreamplex.com or visit the Central Florida Dreamplex Facebook page.

OCA's like-minded vision focuses on providing a place for individuals with special needs to maximize their abilities in our community and have a meaningful place to live, work, and play. To learn more about OCA visit www.gooca.org.

The Dreamplex and OCA plan to move operations to the new location in late May/early June of this year. All current programming will be in operation, with expansion occurring in the coming months. Recreational classes in Tae Kwon Do, Cheerleading, and more are planned to begin through the Dreamplex later this year.